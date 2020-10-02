President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the president announced early Friday.
Trump was transported by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening as a precautionary measure recommended by the president’s physician, officials said, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.
The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued with a low-grade fever, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Trump thanks 'everybody for the tremendous support'
Trump tweeted out a video statement thanking "everybody for the tremendous support," adding, "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out."
He added that first lady Melania Trump "is doing very well."
Trump gives thumbs before boarding Marine One
Masked Trump leaves White House, arrives at hospital
A masked President Trump emerged from the White House shortly after 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday to board Marine One, which flew him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
It was the first time he'd been seen publicly since announcing overnight that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
While Trump sometimes speaks to reporters while en route to his helicopter on the South Lawn, he did not on Friday, offering a thumb's up and a wave instead. He didn't appear to have any difficulty walking.
He was accompanied by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was also wearing a mask.
First lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, was not with the president.
He arrived at the hospital grounds after a minutes-long flight, walked down the helicopter steps at his usual clip before being driven to an entrance.
Pelosi not told of plans to move Trump
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not informed of Trump’s planned movement to Walter Reed, according to a Democratic aide.
The speaker also has not had any further conversations about continuity-of-government planning with the White House in the intervening hours, the aide said.
Eric Trump says father is 'a true warrior,' 'never been more proud'
Biden: 'This cannot be a partisan moment'
Biden pulling all negative ads
A Biden campaign official confirmed to NBC News that the campaign is pulling all of its negative advertising from their rotation of paid media. The news comes as the president is transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a precautionary measure.
Trump has not transferred power to the vice president
White House official Alyssa Farah says power has not been transferred to Vice President Pence.
“The President is in charge,” she said, adding she is not aware of any additional coronavirus cases.
Trump to be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center
President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19, was to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday afternoon in his helicopter as a precautionary measure, a senior administration official confirms to NBC News.
Three people familiar with his condition said Trump has a low-grade fever, but it was not clear whether Trump was going for tests or to be admitted. The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Rep. Jim Jordan tests negative after AF1 ride
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced Friday that he tested negative for Covid-19.
Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, travelled with Trump to Tuesday’s presidential debate on Air Force One, but said he will not quarantine because physician said he wasn’t “in close contact with any COVID-19 positive people during a risk time period.”