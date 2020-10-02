SEE NEW POSTS

Twitter warns users not to wish harm on others Twitter on Friday reminded users that they are barred from wishing death, bodily harm or disease on anyone, a warning that followed the news that the president and first lady testing positive for Covid-19. Twitter said such tweets are not allowed and will be removed, but will not automatically mean the suspension of a person's account. The reminder was apparently in reference to tweet from a user that suggested an automatic suspension would be the penalty. Suspension, however, is a possible penalty depending on the severity of the violation, according to Twitter's policy. tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020 Share this -







Lindsey Graham tests negative, says Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing still planned GOP Sen. Lindsay Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said Friday he tested negative for the coronavirus. "After being informed of his positive test, and out of an abundance of caution, I was tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina. I was informed I was negative," he said in a tweet. Graham sent well-wishes to President Trump and the first lady. He said he spoke with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who also tested positive for the virus. He said in a tweet that Lee is "in good spirits and on the mend." Lee is a key vote as Republicans press forward with the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett slated to begin on Oct. 12th, which Graham said will go forward as planned with the possibility of a virtual hearing. Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Ranking Member Diane Feinstein pushed back in a statement earlier about holding virtual confirmation hearings for a lifetime appointment. Share this -







At least 11 positive tests traced back to debate in Cleveland At least 11 positive coronavirus tests can be traced to organizers of this week's presidential debate in Cleveland, city officials said Friday. The city's announcement came after President Donald Trump, who debated Democratic rival Joe Biden on Tuesday in Cleveland, revealed he and his wife have both tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation. Trump was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. "The City of Cleveland is aware of positive cases of Covid-19 following the Sept. 29 presidential debate," according to a City Hall statement. "We advise anyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive to selfquarantine. If anyone who was in attendance has concerns or is symptomatic, they should contact their healthcare provider." The city's announcement also came shortly after the Cleveland Clinic, which oversaw Covid-19 protocols at the debate, said it's confident that guests at Tuesday night's event were safe from the coronavirus. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Secret Service won't say how many employees have tested positive The Secret Service will not say how many employees have tested positive for the coronavirus or how many have been quarantined, according to a Secret Service spokesperson. “For privacy and operational security reasons, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined," said the spokesperson. "The Secret Service has well established COVID-19 protocols in place and continues to take every precaution to keep our protectees, employees and families, and the general public, safe and healthy." "We follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols, to include testing, conducting contact tracing related to confirmed and suspected exposure, and immediate isolation of any employee who tests positive for COVID-19." Share this -







Three White House reporters tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday The White House Correspondents' Association, the group that represents the White House press corps, announced three reporters tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. One individual had traveled with the president's press corps to Pennsylvania for a campaign rally Saturday, and another had last been at the White House on Sunday for a presidential briefing. The third individual had also attended Sunday's press conference as well as a Rose Garden ceremony on Saturday announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the president's Supreme Court nominee. Other guests at the Saturday event, including Sen. Mike Lee, have since tested positive. WHCA President Zeke Miller said the White House Medical Unit was beginning the process of contact tracing for these cases and a number of White House journalists were entering self-isolation. Share this -







Former President Obama wishes the Trumps a 'speedy recovery' Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020 Share this -







Trump thanks 'everybody for the tremendous support' Trump tweeted out a video statement thanking "everybody for the tremendous support," adding, "I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out." He added that first lady Melania Trump "is doing very well." pic.twitter.com/B4H105KVSs — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020 Share this -







Trump gives thumbs up before boarding Marine One Thumbs up from the president on his walk to the helicopter pic.twitter.com/pb8FggU7e8 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 2, 2020 Share this -







Masked Trump leaves White House, arrives at hospital Watch: Trump boards Marine One, flies to Walter Reed for observation Oct. 2, 2020 03:19 A masked President Trump emerged from the White House shortly after 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday to board Marine One, which flew him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It was the first time he'd been seen publicly since announcing overnight that he tested positive for the coronavirus. While Trump sometimes speaks to reporters while en route to his helicopter on the South Lawn, he did not on Friday, offering a thumb's up and a wave instead. He didn't appear to have any difficulty walking. He was accompanied by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who was also wearing a mask. First lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, was not with the president. He arrived at the hospital grounds after a minutes-long flight, walked down the helicopter steps at his usual clip before being driven to an entrance. Share this -







Pelosi not told of plans to move Trump House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not informed of Trump’s planned movement to Walter Reed, according to a Democratic aide. The speaker also has not had any further conversations about continuity-of-government planning with the White House in the intervening hours, the aide said. Share this -





