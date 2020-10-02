Trump tweets from hospital

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19, the president announced early Friday.
Trump was transported by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday evening as a precautionary measure recommended by the president’s physician, officials said, and he is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.
The president’s doctor said he was administered an antibody cocktail, along with vitamins, and is fatigued with a low-grade fever, while Melania Trump has a mild cough and headache.
Trump becomes the latest world leader to be diagnosed with the virus just weeks ahead of the election and in the midst of a busy campaign schedule for him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid after attending Amy Coney Barrett event at White House
Kellyanne Conway, a former top aide to President Trump, said in a tweet Friday she tested positive for the coronavirus — the latest person to have attended the White House event where Amy Coney Barrett was nominated to fill the open Supreme Court seat.
"Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic," she said.
Conway, who departed the White House last month, is among a group of several White House officials and lawmakers who tested positive after mingling with guests in the Rose Garden last Saturday when President Trump nominated Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Many guests were not wearing masks and were talking or touching each other in close proximity and seats were not socially distanced.
Those who attend the event and tested positive include the president and first lady, as well as Sens. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Mike Lee, of Utah.
Conway's daughter, Claudia Conway, broke the news in a TikTok video in which she complained that her mother attended the event. She posted a series of videos criticizing her mother for putting their family at risk.
Sen. Thom Tillis, who attended Amy Coney Barrett announcement at White House, tests positive
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis — who attended the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination announcement at the White House last week with other Republican officials and administration aides — tested positive for the coronavirus, the lawmaker confirmed in a statement Friday.
"Over the last few months, I’ve been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday, but tonight my rapid antigen test came back positive," Tillis said. "I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with."
Tillis was at the White House last Saturday when President Donald Trump announced he was nominating Barrett to the Supreme Court to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tillis also met with the judge on Wednesday.
The announcement comes while Democrats are urging to delay the confirmation hearing and Republicans are signaling that they are pressing forward with Barrett's confirmation. GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee, said in a tweet Friday that the hearings are still scheduled to begin Oct. 12. He also raised the possibility of virtual hearings, to which top Senate Democrats objected.
Tillis, 60, is the latest Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive after Sen. Mike Lee of Utah confirmed he tested positive on Friday.
He said in his statement that he is not showing symptoms at the moment and he is feeling well. He urged the public to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
President Donald Trump has received an experimental drug following his diagnosis of Covid-19, the White House said Friday.
"As a precautionary measure, he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident," Dr. Sean Conley, the president's physician, wrote in a memorandum.
The drug cocktail is a combination of two so-called monoclonal antibodies. The treatment is meant to provide the body's immune system with a temporary, but immediate, boost to fight off the coronavirus.
The therapy, though still unproven, is considered by experts to be one of the most promising treatment options for the illness.
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump stood more than 12 feet away from each other during the debate, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates — well beyond the 6 feet of social distance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Twitter on Friday reminded users they are barred from wishing death, bodily harm or disease on anyone, a warning that followed the news that the president and first lady tested positive for Covid-19.
Twitter said such tweets are not allowed and will be removed but will not automatically mean the suspension of a person's account. The reminder was apparently in reference to tweet from a user that suggested an automatic suspension would be the penalty.
Suspension, however, is a possible penalty depending on the severity of the violation, according to Twitter's policy.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, said Friday he tested negative for the coronavirus.
"After being informed of his positive test, and out of an abundance of caution, I was tested for COVID-19 in South Carolina. I was informed I was negative," he said in a tweet.
Graham sent well-wishes to President Donald Trump and the first lady. He said he spoke with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who also tested positive for the virus. He said in a tweet Lee is "in good spirits and on the mend."
Lee is a key vote as Republicans press forward with the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett slated to begin Oct. 12, which Graham said will go forward as planned with the possibility of a virtual hearing.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Dianne Feinstein pushed back in a statement earlier about holding virtual confirmation hearings for a lifetime appointment.