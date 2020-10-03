President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as what was described as a precautionary measure on Friday, the same day he announced he and wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19.
The president was "doing very well" and did not required supplemental oxygen, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Friday night. Trump started Remdesivir therapy, which is an experimental antiviral, and completed a first dose.
The diagnoses of Trump and the first lady have thrown into confusion the presidential campaign with a little more than four weeks before the Nov. 3 election.
A number of people connected to Trump or White House events also announced Friday that they tested positive for Covid-19. Among them were former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, two Republican senators, and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'sympathy' to Trump, state media reports
North Korea's secretive leader Kim Jong Un offered his "sympathy" to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania after learning they had tested positive for Covid-19, state media reported late Friday.
"He hoped they will surely overcome it, he sent warm greetings to them," the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
The two men made history as Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a leader of North Korea in June 2018, and later took an unprecedented step onto North Korean soil in 2019. But their relationship has cooled somewhat since then.
Number of Covid cases grows among people at White House ceremony
The number of people from President Donald Trump's inner circle who have tested positive for the coronavirus is growing, with at least seven confirmed cases tied to an event in the Rose Garden last weekend.
On Saturday, Trump officially announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice at an outdoor ceremony attended by more than 150 people, many who did not wear masks or practice social distancing.
In addition to the president and first lady, at least five other who were at the ceremony have been confirmed to have Covid-19: former top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, Republican Sens. Thom Tillis from North Carolina and Mike Lee from Utah, Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins and a White House journalist.
Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive
President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in a spate of close contacts who have contracted Covid-19.
In an email to his staff obtained by NBC News, Stepien announced his diagnosis and said he feels "fine" and plans to return to the office as soon as possible.
"Just as he always has, President Trump trusts that we will work as hard as we can to share his record of success to the American people," Stepien wrote in the email. "I will still be doing that, and I know you will too during the homestretch."
He signed off on the email with, "31 days to victory."
Trump said to be 'doing very well,' started Remdesivir therapy
President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19 and was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, is "doing very well" and does not require any supplemental oxygen, his physician said Friday night.
"This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. "He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy."
Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral therapy. Trump has completed his first dose and was resting comfortably, Conley said in the statement, which was tweeted by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
Trump also tweeted Friday night: "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!"
Earlier Friday, the White House said that Trump received an experimental drug, "a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," and that the president completed the infusion without incident.
