Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis provides a wake-up call

President Donald Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as what was described as a precautionary measure on Friday, the same day he announced he and wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19.

The president was "doing very well" and did not require supplemental oxygen, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Friday night. Trump started Remdesivir therapy, which is an experimental antiviral, and completed a first dose.

The diagnoses of Trump and the first lady have thrown into confusion the presidential campaign with a little more than four weeks before the Nov. 3 election.

A number of people connected to Trump or White House events also announced Friday that they tested positive for Covid-19. Among them were former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, two Republican senators and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.