Trump diagnosis is a reminder about Covid-19's 'ongoing threat,' former CDC head says President Donald Trump's diagnosis "is a reminder that COVID-19 is an ongoing threat to our country and can happen to anyone," a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned. "This event demonstrates that we need a comprehensive approach to COVID-19," Dr Tom Frieden, now the president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, said in a statement. "Testing does not replace safety measures including consistent mask use, physical distancing, and hand washing." He added that "learning more about when President Donald Trump and others with whom he had contact last tested negative and first tested positive will help understand this outbreak and limit the risk of further spread.” Share this -







Eric Trump, Lara Trump both test negative for the coronavirus Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, have both tested negative for Covid-19, according to a spokesperson for the couple. "Eric and Lara are praying for their father and father-in-law, respectively. At this time, they both have negative COVID tests and will be taking all necessary precautions, under the advisement of medical professionals," the spokesperson said in a statement posted to Lara Trump's Twitter account. Lara Trump works for the president's re-election campaign. The couple were among members of the president's family who attended the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and removed their masks. Share this -







Experimental drug given to Trump 'very promising,' professor involved in U.K. trials says The experimental coronavirus drug being given to President Donald Trump is "very promising" and "very potent", an Oxford University professor involved in British trials of the treatment said Saturday. Professor Peter Horby said patients in the U.K. began receiving REGN-COV2, made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, last weekend as part of Oxford University's national Recovery trial. "The class of drugs, these artificial antibodies, have been around for quite a while now, and they've been extensively used in inflammatory conditions and cancers, and they're pretty safe and well understood, and so the technology is something that I think we have confidence in,” he told the BBC. "This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there's been no worrying safety signals.” Share this -







Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest in a spate of close contacts who have contracted Covid-19. In an email to his staff obtained by NBC News, Stepien announced his diagnosis and said he feels "fine" and plans to return to the office as soon as possible. "Just as he always has, President Trump trusts that we will work as hard as we can to share his record of success to the American people," Stepien wrote in the email. "I will still be doing that, and I know you will too during the homestretch." He signed off on the email with, "31 days to victory." Share this -







Trump said to be 'doing very well,' started Remdesivir therapy President Donald Trump, who has Covid-19 and was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday, is "doing very well" and does not require any supplemental oxygen, his physician said Friday night. "This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well," White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement. "He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy." Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral therapy. Trump has completed his first dose and was resting comfortably, Conley said in the statement, which was tweeted by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Trump also tweeted Friday night: "Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!" Earlier Friday, the White House said that Trump received an experimental drug, "a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," and that the president completed the infusion without incident. An update from President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s physician: pic.twitter.com/8xzB8FShkd — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 3, 2020 Share this -





