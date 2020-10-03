SEE NEW POSTS

President's doctor to provide update from hospital Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to the President, will provide an update on the President's condition at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) October 3, 2020







Another GOP senator, Ron Johnson, tests positive for the coronavirus Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has tested positive for Covid-19, according to his communications director Ben Voelkel. In a statement, Voelkel said that Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease on Sept. 14 and the senator stayed in quarantine for two weeks "without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time." "He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive. After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor," the statement said. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., have also tested positive for Covid-19.







China's Xi Jinping wishes Trump a speedy recovery China's leader, Xi Jinping, wished President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery in a message Saturday. Xi said after learning Trump and Melania had tested positive for Covid-19, he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extended sympathy to them and wished them a speedy recovery, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency. The two leaders have had a turbulent relationship. Trump previously called Xi a "friend" but has since clashed with China on issues of trade, the coronavirus, Hong Kong's autonomy and human rights abuses toward its Uighur Muslim minority. Xi's message strikes a more diplomatic tone than state-owned Chinese media, which had a whiff of schadenfreude Friday as it accused Trump of paying a personal price for playing down the pandemic. World leaders including North Korea's Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin also extended their well wishes to Trump. China's President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Fred Dufour / AFP via Getty Images file







Trump diagnosis is a reminder about Covid-19's 'ongoing threat,' former CDC head says President Donald Trump's diagnosis "is a reminder that COVID-19 is an ongoing threat to our country and can happen to anyone," a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned. "This event demonstrates that we need a comprehensive approach to COVID-19," Dr. Tom Frieden, now the president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, said in a statement. "Testing does not replace safety measures including consistent mask use, physical distancing, and hand washing." He added that "learning more about when President Donald Trump and others with whom he had contact last tested negative and first tested positive will help understand this outbreak and limit the risk of further spread."







Eric Trump, Lara Trump both test negative for the coronavirus Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, have both tested negative for Covid-19, according to a spokesperson for the couple. "Eric and Lara are praying for their father and father-in-law, respectively. At this time, they both have negative COVID tests and will be taking all necessary precautions, under the advisement of medical professionals," the spokesperson said in a statement posted to Lara Trump's Twitter account. Lara Trump works for the president's re-election campaign. The couple were among members of the president's family who attended the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday and removed their masks.







Experimental drug given to Trump 'very promising,' professor involved in U.K. trials says The experimental coronavirus drug being given to President Donald Trump is "very promising" and "very potent," an Oxford University professor involved in British trials of the treatment said Saturday. Professor Peter Horby said patients in the U.K. began receiving REGN-COV2, made by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, last weekend as part of Oxford University's national Recovery trial. "The class of drugs, these artificial antibodies, have been around for quite a while now, and they've been extensively used in inflammatory conditions and cancers, and they're pretty safe and well understood, and so the technology is something that I think we have confidence in," he told the BBC. "This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there's been no worrying safety signals."







North Korea's Kim Jong Un offers 'sympathy' to Trump, state media reports North Korea's secretive leader Kim Jong Un offered his "sympathy" to President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, after learning they had tested positive for Covid-19, state media reported late Friday. "He hoped they will surely overcome it, he sent warm greetings to them," the official Korean Central News Agency reported. The two men made history as Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a leader of North Korea in June 2018 and later took an unprecedented step onto North Korean soil in 2019. But their relationship has cooled somewhat since then. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent well wishes to President Trump on Saturday, after Trump contracted the coronavirus. KCNA / AFP - Getty Images






