On Wednesday, the United States surpassed 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19. The drugmaker Pfizer said its vaccine for the virus is more than 95 percent effective and the company plans to seek emergency authorization from the federal government within days.
Live Blog
Africa marks its 2 millionth Covid case
NAIROBI, Kenya — The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as the top public health official warned Thursday that “we are inevitably edging toward a second wave” of infections.
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 54-nation continent had crossed the milestone. Africa has seen more than 48,000 deaths from COVID-19. Its infections and deaths make up less than 4% of the global total.
The African continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel.
Georgia Democrats grapple over reaching voters in-person amid worsening pandemic
MARIETTA, Ga. — Georgia voters don't even have to get out of their car these days to meet a candidate for the U.S. Senate.
On Wednesday morning in Cobb County, one the largest Atlanta suburbs, dozens of voters slowly inched down the street leading up to the horseshoe driveway in front of Turner Chapel AME Church. Music blared from speakers as Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff chatted with voters while staffers loaded yard signs into cars. Everyone wore masks and kept at a distance.
But some Georgia Democrats are warning that while events like Ossoff's drive-through yard sign pick-up are a creative way to campaign during the coronavirus pandemic, the party will need to rethink its ground game strategy, particularly door-to-door canvassing, if they hope to win in January.
Covid-19 vaccines could be available by the end of December. Here's what needs to happen first.
Following the release of more data from its Covid-19 vaccine Phase 3 clinical trial, the drugmaker Pfizer said Wednesday that it expects to submit an application for what's called emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration "within days."
Another drugmaker, Moderna, has also said it aims to submit an application in the coming weeks. Both companies have announced preliminary results from their vaccine trials showing extremely high levels of efficacy.
Submitting emergency use authorization, or EUA, applications moves a potential coronavirus vaccine one step closer to patients, and experts say it's possible for Americans to start receiving shots by the end of December.