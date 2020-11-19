Thanksgiving gatherings are ‘extremely dangerous,’ doctor says

SEE NEW POSTS

Germany reports slowdown in Covid-19 spread BERLIN — Germany's disease control agency says the coronavirus situation in the country remains serious but there are signs that lockdown measures are slowing the spread of the virus. The Robert Koch Institute reported 22,609 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past day, and 251 additional deaths. Ute Rexroth, a senior official involved in the institute's pandemic response, said the so-called reproduction number reflecting how many people are infected by every positive case has declined. Germany introduced tighter restrictions at the beginning of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms but leaving open stores and schools.







Africa marks its 2 millionth Covid case NAIROBI, Kenya — The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as the top public health official warned Thursday that "we are inevitably edging toward a second wave" of infections. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 54-nation continent had crossed the milestone. Africa has seen more than 48,000 deaths from COVID-19. Its infections and deaths make up less than 4% of the global total. The African continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against "prevention fatigue" as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies' suffering and more people travel.







Georgia Democrats grapple over reaching voters in-person amid worsening pandemic MARIETTA, Ga. — Georgia voters don't even have to get out of their car these days to meet a candidate for the U.S. Senate. On Wednesday morning in Cobb County, one the largest Atlanta suburbs, dozens of voters slowly inched down the street leading up to the horseshoe driveway in front of Turner Chapel AME Church. Music blared from speakers as Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff chatted with voters while staffers loaded yard signs into cars. Everyone wore masks and kept at a distance. But some Georgia Democrats are warning that while events like Ossoff's drive-through yard sign pick-up are a creative way to campaign during the coronavirus pandemic, the party will need to rethink its ground game strategy, particularly door-to-door canvassing, if they hope to win in January. Click here to read the full story.






