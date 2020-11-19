Live Coverage

Covid live updates: U.S. surpasses 250,000 deaths, new home testing kits approved

As the Covid-19 death rate surges in the U.S., the FDA has approved the first home testing kit. Meanwhile, Pfizer seeks Covid vaccine approval 'within days.'
Image: COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit Within A Houston Hospital Cares For Patients As Cases Continue To Rise
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from coronavirus in the Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at United Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 16, 2020 in Houston.Go Nakamura / Getty Images

On Wednesday, the United States surpassed 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19. The drugmaker Pfizer said its vaccine for the virus is more than 95 percent effective and the company plans to seek emergency authorization from the federal government within days.

The latest Covid-19 data and coverage:

17h ago / 2:32 PM UTC

Photo: Long lines for testing at Dodger Stadium

Motorists line up for coronavirus testing in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in Los Angeles.Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP

19h ago / 1:02 PM UTC

Oxford researchers say vaccine data expected by Christmas

LONDON — University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings.

Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC.

19h ago / 1:00 PM UTC

Thanksgiving gatherings are ‘extremely dangerous,’ doctor says

Nov. 19, 202002:51

20h ago / 11:52 AM UTC

Germany reports slowdown in Covid-19 spread

BERLIN — Germany’s disease control agency says the coronavirus situation in the country remains serious but there are signs that lockdown measures are slowing the spread of the virus.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 22,609 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past day, and 251 additional deaths.

Ute Rexroth, a senior official involved in the institute’s pandemic response, said the so-called reproduction number reflecting how many people are infected by every positive case has declined.

Germany introduced tighter restrictions at the beginning of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms but leaving open stores and schools.

20h ago / 11:44 AM UTC

Africa marks its 2 millionth Covid case

NAIROBI, Kenya — The African continent has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases as the top public health official warned Thursday that “we are inevitably edging toward a second wave” of infections.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 54-nation continent had crossed the milestone. Africa has seen more than 48,000 deaths from COVID-19. Its infections and deaths make up less than 4% of the global total.

The African continent of 1.3 billion people is being warned against “prevention fatigue” as countries loosen pandemic restrictions to ease their economies’ suffering and more people travel.

20h ago / 11:30 AM UTC

Doctors emphasize nutrition as Covid cases rise and winter approaches

Nov. 18, 202001:16

Lauren Egan

20h ago / 11:29 AM UTC

Georgia Democrats grapple over reaching voters in-person amid worsening pandemic

MARIETTA, Ga. — Georgia voters don't even have to get out of their car these days to meet a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

On Wednesday morning in Cobb County, one the largest Atlanta suburbs, dozens of voters slowly inched down the street leading up to the horseshoe driveway in front of Turner Chapel AME Church. Music blared from speakers as Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff chatted with voters while staffers loaded yard signs into cars. Everyone wore masks and kept at a distance.

But some Georgia Democrats are warning that while events like Ossoff's drive-through yard sign pick-up are a creative way to campaign during the coronavirus pandemic, the party will need to rethink its ground game strategy, particularly door-to-door canvassing, if they hope to win in January.

Click here to read the full story.

Erika Edwards

20h ago / 11:29 AM UTC

Covid-19 vaccines could be available by the end of December. Here's what needs to happen first.

Following the release of more data from its Covid-19 vaccine Phase 3 clinical trial, the drugmaker Pfizer said Wednesday that it expects to submit an application for what's called emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration "within days."

Another drugmaker, Moderna, has also said it aims to submit an application in the coming weeks. Both companies have announced preliminary results from their vaccine trials showing extremely high levels of efficacy.

Submitting emergency use authorization, or EUA, applications moves a potential coronavirus vaccine one step closer to patients, and experts say it's possible for Americans to start receiving shots by the end of December.

Click here to read the full story.

20h ago / 11:28 AM UTC

Biden coronavirus adviser: 'There is light inside the tunnel'

Nov. 19, 202001:38
