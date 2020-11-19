These states set Covid-19 case and death records Wednesday

Across the country, Covid-19 cases are surging, and states are setting records for reported Covid-19 deaths and case counts.

Wisconsin set a new record for daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, counting 8,510, according to NBC News' tally. It wasn't alone: New Mexico logged 2,892 cases, and today New Jersey notched 4,491 cases.

These states set records for the number of people reported dead due to Covid-19 yesterday:

In Iowa, 39 reported dead.

67 dead in Minnesota.

In Oklahoma, 26 deaths.

20 dead in Puerto Rico.

The U.S. counted 167,637 cases and 1,798 deaths Nov. 18.