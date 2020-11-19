Mayor Bill de Blasio says reopening NYC schools require stricter measures, Cuomo to close indoor dining and gyms

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that schools would remain closed indefinitely after he announced yesterday that schools would move all-remote in the country’s largest school system when the city surpassed the 3 percent standard for school shutdowns.

“This is a tough day. It was a tough decision yesterday. It’s not something anyone can possibly be happy about. I understand the frustration of parents,” de Blasio said. “We need to come up with even more stringent rules to make schools work and testing is going to be absolutely crucial.”

The mayor said that it was “just a matter of time” before Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares NYC an orange zone, which bans indoor dining and closes gyms and salons.

On Nov. 17, the city logged 1,255 new Covid-19 cases — its highest reported number this past week, according to city health department data. City residents have tested positive at a rate of 3 percent over the past seven days, according to the data.