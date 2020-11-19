SEE NEW POSTS

Covid testing strained again as U.S. heads into holidays NEW YORK — With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus. The delays are happening as the country braces for winter weather, flu season and holiday travel, all of which are expected to amplify a U.S. outbreak that has already swelled past 11.5 million cases and 250,000 deaths. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Diversions and transfer delays plague hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases With Covid-19 cases on the rise in all 50 states, the burden on hospitals has led to an increase in diversions. In addition, patient transfers are being significantly delayed due to capacity and staffing shortages, hospital administrators in some of the hardest hit states said. The process known as diversion occurs when a hospital is over-capacity and needs to put a hold on accepting any knew ambulance traffic. Earlier this week at Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana, the hospital's 144 beds were over-capacity with 206 patients, stretching staff thin. Patients had to be temporarily housed in older areas of the hospital that had been closed. The hospital was eventually forced to issue a 7-hour diversion in order to get things under control. “This is exactly why we were adamant about masks and flattening the curve. This is the situation that we wanted to avoid,” Dr. Michelle Bache said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







These states set Covid-19 case and death records Wednesday Across the country, Covid-19 cases are surging, and states are setting records for reported Covid-19 deaths and case counts. Wisconsin set a new record for daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, counting 8,510, according to NBC News' tally. It wasn't alone: New Mexico logged 2,892 cases, and today New Jersey notched 4,491 cases. These states set records for the number of people reported dead due to Covid-19 yesterday: In Iowa, 39 reported dead.

67 dead in Minnesota.

In Oklahoma, 26 deaths.

20 dead in Puerto Rico. The U.S. counted 167,637 cases and 1,798 deaths Nov. 18. Share this -







Latest initial weekly jobless claims tick up to 742,000 The latest weekly jobless claims rose for the first time since early October, reaching 742,000 — a much higher total than economists' forecasts of 710,000. The data, released Thursday by the Department of Labor, is another strong indication that the labor market faces an unsteady path to recovery, as coronavirus infection rates hit record daily highs and a new wave of lockdowns and school closures sweeps the country. "Regular initial claims alone are 3.6 times higher than their usual pre-Covid-19 levels," said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. "Eight months into this crisis, there continues to be tremendous economic uncertainty that’s regularly forcing hundreds of thousands into unemployment." Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Photo: Long lines for testing at Dodger Stadium Motorists line up for coronavirus testing in a parking lot at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP Share this -







Oxford researchers say vaccine data expected by Christmas LONDON — University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings. Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca. “I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC. Share this -







Germany reports slowdown in Covid-19 spread BERLIN — Germany’s disease control agency says the coronavirus situation in the country remains serious but there are signs that lockdown measures are slowing the spread of the virus. The Robert Koch Institute reported 22,609 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past day, and 251 additional deaths. Ute Rexroth, a senior official involved in the institute’s pandemic response, said the so-called reproduction number reflecting how many people are infected by every positive case has declined. Germany introduced tighter restrictions at the beginning of November, shutting restaurants, bars and gyms but leaving open stores and schools. Share this -





