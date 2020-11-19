Intubated COVID-19 patient plays violin to thank healthcare workers

A retired orchestra teacher who was hospitalized for COVID-19 played his violin as a tribute to nurses and doctors who had been caring for him.

Grover Wilhelmsen, who was hospitalized at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah for over a month, couldn’t speak while intubated and instead communicated with the healthcare staff through writing. After writing to Ciara Sase, a nurse and one of his caregivers, that he wanted to play his violin to thank the staff, Sase coordinated with Wilhelmsen’s wife of 47 years to bring the instrument into the hospital.

“It brought tears to my eyes. For all the staff to see a patient doing this while intubated was unbelievable,” Sase said according to a press release from Intermountain Healthcare. “Even though he was so sick, he was still able to push through. You could see how much it meant to him. Playing kind of helped to soothe his nerves and brought him back to the moment.”

Wilhelmsen was recently discharged from the ICU to a long-term care facility where he’s expected to make a full recovery, the hospital said.

Click here to read the full story.