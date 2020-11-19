Sioux Falls, SD mayor says new mask mandate is part of all hands on deck effort to stop spread

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Mayor Paul TenHaken said the decision to finally enact a mask mandate despite initial reluctance is part of his effort to do “whatever we can” to stop the state’s deadly surge.

As of Wednesday, the state with a population of about 885,000, recorded over 68,671 cases and 671 deaths related to coronavirus. It also saw a 28 percent increase in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. It does not have a statewide mask mandate.

“We’re getting hit hard right now, and what we’re trying to do right now is ensure that healthcare capacity stays manageable,” TenHaken said.

Still, he expressed uncertainty over whether the mandate that passed Tuesday will be effective.

“Masks do slow the spread of the virus. We know that. What we haven’t seen though is data that mask mandates really do that.”