NJ Governor Phil Murphy: Americans ‘have been left without a lifeline’

Dem. senator says Trump vaccine distributions team hasn't briefed Biden Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team. They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so.



This is potentially catastrophic. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 19, 2020







Nearly one out of four sailors from the Navy destroyer USS Michael Murphy test positive for Covid A Covid-19 outbreak among sailors assigned to the USS Michael Murphy, a guided missile destroyer in the Navy's Pacific Fleet, has sidelined most of the crew and delayed its training schedule, according to two U.S. military officials and one defense official. Nearly a quarter of the roughly 300 sailors assigned to the ship have tested positive for Covid-19, the officials said. And while many Navy ships, especially those in port, have a handful of cases among assigned sailors, the officials acknowledge that the concentration of positives from the USS Michael Murphy is higher than has been seen with other ships. Click here to read the full story.







Sioux Falls, SD mayor says new mask mandate is part of all hands on deck effort to stop spread Sioux Falls, South Dakota Mayor Paul TenHaken said the decision to finally enact a mask mandate despite initial reluctance is part of his effort to do "whatever we can" to stop the state's deadly surge. As of Wednesday, the state with a population of about 885,000, recorded over 68,671 cases and 671 deaths related to coronavirus. It also saw a 28 percent increase in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. It does not have a statewide mask mandate. "We're getting hit hard right now, and what we're trying to do right now is ensure that healthcare capacity stays manageable," TenHaken said. Still, he expressed uncertainty over whether the mandate that passed Tuesday will be effective. "Masks do slow the spread of the virus. We know that. What we haven't seen though is data that mask mandates really do that."







Covid testing strained again as U.S. heads into holidays NEW YORK — With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation's strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus. The delays are happening as the country braces for winter weather, flu season and holiday travel, all of which are expected to amplify a U.S. outbreak that has already swelled past 11.5 million cases and 250,000 deaths. Click here to read the full story.







Diversions and transfer delays plague hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases With Covid-19 cases on the rise in all 50 states, the burden on hospitals has led to an increase in diversions. In addition, patient transfers are being significantly delayed due to capacity and staffing shortages, hospital administrators in some of the hardest hit states said. The process known as diversion occurs when a hospital is over-capacity and needs to put a hold on accepting any knew ambulance traffic. Earlier this week at Elkhart General Hospital in Indiana, the hospital's 144 beds were over-capacity with 206 patients, stretching staff thin. Patients had to be temporarily housed in older areas of the hospital that had been closed. The hospital was eventually forced to issue a 7-hour diversion in order to get things under control. "This is exactly why we were adamant about masks and flattening the curve. This is the situation that we wanted to avoid," Dr. Michelle Bache said. Click here to read the full story.







These states set Covid-19 case and death records Wednesday Across the country, Covid-19 cases are surging, and states are setting records for reported Covid-19 deaths and case counts. Wisconsin set a new record for daily Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, counting 8,510, according to NBC News' tally. It wasn't alone: New Mexico logged 2,892 cases, and today New Jersey notched 4,491 cases. These states set records for the number of people reported dead due to Covid-19 yesterday: In Iowa, 39 reported dead.

67 dead in Minnesota.

In Oklahoma, 26 deaths.

20 dead in Puerto Rico. The U.S. counted 167,637 cases and 1,798 deaths Nov. 18.






