SEE NEW POSTS

Annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney to go virtual The annual Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania will be closed to in-person attendance in 2021, the group announced Thursday. Punxsutawney's famed groundhog Phil will instead make his prognostication via a video feed, according to a special committee of the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. "The health and safety of our faithful followers and everyone associated with Phil's prognostication has been our number one priority," a Punxsutawney Groundhog Club press release said. The release added that "the potential Covid risks to overcome are too great" to allow for in-person attendance. Share this -







Intubated COVID-19 patient plays violin to thank healthcare workers Watch: Intubated Covid patient plays violin to thank caregivers Nov. 19, 2020 01:19 A retired orchestra teacher who was hospitalized for COVID-19 played his violin as a tribute to nurses and doctors who had been caring for him. Grover Wilhelmsen, who was hospitalized at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah for over a month, couldn’t speak while intubated and instead communicated with the healthcare staff through writing. After writing to Ciara Sase, a nurse and one of his caregivers, that he wanted to play his violin to thank the staff, Sase coordinated with Wilhelmsen’s wife of 47 years to bring the instrument into the hospital. “It brought tears to my eyes. For all the staff to see a patient doing this while intubated was unbelievable,” Sase said according to a press release from Intermountain Healthcare. “Even though he was so sick, he was still able to push through. You could see how much it meant to him. Playing kind of helped to soothe his nerves and brought him back to the moment.” Wilhelmsen was recently discharged from the ICU to a long-term care facility where he’s expected to make a full recovery, the hospital said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Dem. senator says Trump vaccine distributions team hasn't briefed Biden Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team. They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so.



This is potentially catastrophic. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 19, 2020 Share this -







Nearly one out of four sailors from the Navy destroyer USS Michael Murphy test positive for Covid A Covid-19 outbreak among sailors assigned to the USS Michael Murphy, a guided missile destroyer in the Navy's Pacific Fleet, has sidelined most of the crew and delayed its training schedule, according to two U.S. military officials and one defense official. Nearly a quarter of the roughly 300 sailors assigned to the ship have tested positive for Covid-19, the officials said. And while many Navy ships, especially those in port, have a handful of cases among assigned sailors, the officials acknowledge that the concentration of positives from the USS Michael Murphy is higher than has been seen with other ships. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Sioux Falls, SD mayor says new mask mandate is part of all hands on deck effort to stop spread Sioux Falls, South Dakota Mayor Paul TenHaken said the decision to finally enact a mask mandate despite initial reluctance is part of his effort to do “whatever we can” to stop the state’s deadly surge. As of Wednesday, the state with a population of about 885,000, recorded over 68,671 cases and 671 deaths related to coronavirus. It also saw a 28 percent increase in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks. It does not have a statewide mask mandate. “We’re getting hit hard right now, and what we’re trying to do right now is ensure that healthcare capacity stays manageable,” TenHaken said. Still, he expressed uncertainty over whether the mandate that passed Tuesday will be effective. “Masks do slow the spread of the virus. We know that. What we haven’t seen though is data that mask mandates really do that.” Share this -







Covid testing strained again as U.S. heads into holidays NEW YORK — With coronavirus cases surging and families hoping to gather safely for Thanksgiving, long lines to get tested have reappeared across the U.S. — a reminder that the nation’s strained testing system remains unable to keep pace with the virus. The delays are happening as the country braces for winter weather, flu season and holiday travel, all of which are expected to amplify a U.S. outbreak that has already swelled past 11.5 million cases and 250,000 deaths. Click here to read the full story. Share this -





