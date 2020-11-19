Pfizer expected to submit vaccine for approval on Friday, distribution to begin hours after authorization

Pfizer could submit its vaccine for emergency approval as soon as Friday and distribution and injection will begin hours after federal regulators authorize it, officials said Thursday at the first White House coronavirus task force briefing in four months.

Gen. Gus Perna, a four star U.S. Army general and top official in the White House’s Operation Warp Speed, said that shipping will begin 24 hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the task force, said that injection of the vaccines will begin 24 hours after that.

"We could be a matter of a few short weeks away for a vaccine being available," Pence said.

Operation Warp Speed expects to vaccinate 20 million Americans against coronavirus by the end of December, though they have not briefed President-elect Biden’s transition team on the effort and don’t plan to do so at this point, Trump administration officials told senators Thursday.

Pfizer is expected to apply for the authorization on Friday, according to Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services. Moderna is expected to file soon after that, he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that a panel of independent experts “who have no allegiance to anybody” had deemed data showing that the vaccines were highly effective “to be sound.”

That data will now be reviewed by an FDA advisory committee before the department issues the emergency authorization.

President Donald Trump, who has said little about a recent surge in coronavirus cases across the United States, did not appear at the briefing and officials did not take questions from reporters.