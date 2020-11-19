Smithsonian museums, National Zoo closing again

Those hoping to visit the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. and other Smithsonian facilities during the holidays could be out of luck as the Covid-19 pandemic will close them starting Monday.

The Smithsonian Institute in a statement Thursday cited the rising number of cases in the D.C. region and across the country. No reopening date was announced due to the changing nature of the situation.

"The Institution's top priority is to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff," it said.

The Smithsonian Institute closed the zoo and museums in March, so Monday's closing affects the zoo and seven other facilities that had reopened with new procedures in place.

Covid-19 cases have been rising all over the country, breaking daily records, prompting some governments to announce curfews or other restrictions, and leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge people to not travel for Thanksgiving. More than 253,000 people in the U.S. have died.