Hong Kong suspends in-person classes for some students for 2 weeks HONG KONG — Hong Kong has suspended in-person classes for lower primary school students after the city's top health official said the coronavirus situation in the territory was rapidly deteriorating. Classes for primary 1 to 3 students will be suspended for two weeks from Monday. The suspension comes just over a week after kindergartens were ordered to close following an outbreak of upper respiratory tract infections. Hong Kong confirmed 26 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 21 of which were local cases. "I would appeal to people to stop all unnecessary gathering activities because the situation is severe now in Hong Kong," health minister Sophia Chan said.







Pfizer to apply for emergency use for its Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer announced it will submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday for an emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Early results from Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trials yielded promising news: Two shots, given three weeks apart, appeared to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are poised to have 50 million doses available this year and 1.3 billion in 2021, using facilities both in the U.S. and Belgium. Click here to read full story.







European Covid restrictions appear to be paying off, says WHO, as U.S. cases soar LONDON — Coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Europe appear to be paying off, with a dip in new weekly cases, the World Health Organization said, offering a glimmer of hope ahead of Christmas, while cases soar in the United States. Restrictions, from school and store closures to limited social interactions, have led to a slight decrease in new Covid-19 weekly cases from 2 million to 1.8 million over the last two weeks, the WHO said. "It's a small signal, but it's a signal nevertheless," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge said in a statement Thursday. Click here to read the full story.







N.Y.C. mayor's reason for closing public schools was 'arbitrary,' adviser says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio insists he relied on science when he closed public schools after the Covid-19 test positivity rate hit 3 percent, but one of his advisers told NBC News on Thursday that this was an "arbitrary" figure. Dr. Irwin Redlener, director of the Pandemic Resource and Response Initiative at Columbia University and one of the mayor's informal emergency response advisers, said he was indirectly involved in the talks over the summer between the city and the powerful teachers union on reopening the schools when that number was agreed upon. "They were very concerned about reopening the schools and endangering teachers and school staffers and I don't blame them," according to Redlener, who said he had access to the discussions, meetings and senior members of the de Blasio administration while negotiations were taking place. Click here for the full article.






