Florida Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for Covid Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020







Stanford faculty pass resolution condemning Scott Atlas Stanford faculty passed a resolution Thursday night condemning Dr. Scott Atlas, President Donald Trump's top medical adviser on the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution, introduced by members of the Faculty Senate Steering Committee and approved by 85 percent of the senate membership, specified six actions that Atlas has taken that "promote a view of Covid-19 that contradicts medical science." "Atlas's disdain for established medical knowledge violates medical ethics," they write. "His pronouncements are damaging Stanford's reputation and academic standing." Atlas posted on Twitter on Sunday that Michigan residents should "rise up" after the governor issued new restrictions. He earlier tweeted false information about wearing masks.







After contacts get Covid, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller won't isolate Two people tested positive for coronavirus after having close contact with acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, who will not go into self-isolation as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Pentagon spokesperson. Anthony Tata, the undersecretary of defense for policy, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and twice since, chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. Tata was tested because the Lithuanian Embassy informed the Pentagon that its defense minister, Raimundas Karoblis, had tested positive for Covid-19. Karoblis visited the Pentagon over several days in the last week, where he met with Miller, Tata and Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite. Miller and the others won't isolate themselves, the Pentagon spokesperson said: "As CDC COVID mitigation guidelines were followed during the Acting Secretary's bilateral meeting with the minister, as well as meetings with Mr. Tata, Acting Secretary of Defense Miller is not quarantining," the Pentagon said.






