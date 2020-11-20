The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday that Americans not travel next week for Thanksgiving. The guidance comes as the nation has seen 1 million new cases in the last week.
Live Blog
Florida Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for Covid
Stanford faculty pass resolution condemning Scott Atlas
Stanford faculty passed a resolution Thursday night condemning Dr. Scott Atlas, President Donald Trump’s top medical adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution, introduced by members of the Faculty Senate Steering Committee and approved by 85 percent of the senate membership, specified six actions that Atlas has taken that “promote a view of Covid-19 that contradicts medical science.”
"Atlas’s disdain for established medical knowledge violates medical ethics," they write. "His pronouncements are damaging Stanford’s reputation and academic standing."
Atlas posted on Twitter on Sunday that Michigan residents should "rise up" after the governor issued new restrictions. He earlier tweeted false information about wearing masks.
Macy’s prepares for a Thanksgiving parade unlike any otherNov. 20, 202002:02
After contacts get Covid, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller won't isolate
Two people tested positive for coronavirus after having close contact with acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, who will not go into self-isolation as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Pentagon spokesperson.
Anthony Tata, the undersecretary of defense for policy, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and twice since, chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.
Tata was tested because the Lithuanian Embassy informed the Pentagon that its defense minister, Raimundas Karoblis, had tested positive for Covid-19.
Karoblis visited the Pentagon over several days in the last week, where he met with Miller, Tata and Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite.
Miller and the others won't isolate themselves, the Pentagon spokesperson said:
"As CDC COVID mitigation guidelines were followed during the Acting Secretary’s bilateral meeting with the minister, as well as meetings with Mr. Tata, Acting Secretary of Defense Miller is not quarantining," the Pentagon said.
U.S. crosses 190,000 new daily Covid-19 cases
More than 193,000 people reported new Covid-19 infections in the U.S. Thursday, a new record. County and state health departments across the country reported 1,945 deaths.
According to NBC News' tally, case counts have exceeded 100,000 for more than two weeks now. In the last week, an average 165,665 cases have been confirmed per day, up more than double from the average 80,669 cases per day the U.S. was averaging four weeks ago.
Several records were set Thursday on the state level:
- Iowa reported 39 Covid-19 deaths, tying its record set the day before.
- Kentucky reported 3,637 cases
- Maryland had 2,912 cases
- 72 reported dead in Minnesota
- 28 deaths in Nebraska
- 2,416 cases in Nevada
- 528 cases in New Hampshire
- 4,491 new cases in New Jersey
- 3,665 cases in New Mexico
- Oregon reported 20 dead
- Vermont reported 149 new cases
- Wyoming reported 21 deaths