Former FDA head: Pandemic 'will run its course' for 6-8 weeks before vaccine has impact

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottleib said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning that the coronavirus pandemic will "run its course" for six to eight weeks before any benefit from any vaccine candidate's early approval will be seen in the public health data.

Gottleib, a member of Pfizer's board of directors, said the pharmaceutical giant plans to file on Friday for an emergency use authorization [EUA] of its experimental vaccine. The EUA Pfizer seeks, Gottleib said, would allow distribution of the vaccine candidate prior to its full clinical approval.

He predicted that a vaccine's EUA wouldn’t begin to draw down coronavirus rates until next year, since the Pfizer vaccine has two doses that must be given three weeks apart, and full immunity is not established until shortly after the second dose.

If an EUA for Pfizer's vaccine were to be issued in mid-December and the most at-risk got their first shots then, Gottleib said, they would not be immune until after their second shot in mid-January.

For the rest of the population, Gottleib said he expected that the vaccine's emergency use authorization would be amended throughout 2021 to gradually expand eligibility, which he predicted would be available to the general population in the second or third quarter of next year.