Florida Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for Covid Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible. I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 20, 2020







Stanford faculty pass resolution condemning Scott Atlas Stanford faculty passed a resolution Thursday night condemning Dr. Scott Atlas, President Donald Trump's top medical adviser on the coronavirus pandemic. The resolution, introduced by members of the Faculty Senate Steering Committee and approved by 85 percent of the senate membership, specified six actions that Atlas has taken that "promote a view of Covid-19 that contradicts medical science." "Atlas's disdain for established medical knowledge violates medical ethics," they write. "His pronouncements are damaging Stanford's reputation and academic standing." Atlas posted on Twitter on Sunday that Michigan residents should "rise up" after the governor issued new restrictions. He earlier tweeted false information about wearing masks.







After contacts get Covid, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller won't isolate Two people tested positive for coronavirus after having close contact with acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, who will not go into self-isolation as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Pentagon spokesperson. Anthony Tata, the undersecretary of defense for policy, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and twice since, chief Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement. Tata was tested because the Lithuanian Embassy informed the Pentagon that its defense minister, Raimundas Karoblis, had tested positive for Covid-19. Karoblis visited the Pentagon over several days in the last week, where he met with Miller, Tata and Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite. Miller and the others won't isolate themselves, the Pentagon spokesperson said: "As CDC COVID mitigation guidelines were followed during the Acting Secretary's bilateral meeting with the minister, as well as meetings with Mr. Tata, Acting Secretary of Defense Miller is not quarantining," the Pentagon said.







U.S. crosses 190,000 new daily Covid-19 cases More than 193,000 people reported new Covid-19 infections in the U.S. Thursday, a new record. County and state health departments across the country reported 1,945 deaths. According to NBC News' tally, case counts have exceeded 100,000 for more than two weeks now. In the last week, an average 165,665 cases have been confirmed per day, up more than double from the average 80,669 cases per day the U.S. was averaging four weeks ago. Several records were set Thursday on the state level: Iowa reported 39 Covid-19 deaths, tying its record set the day before.

Kentucky reported 3,637 cases

Maryland had 2,912 cases

72 reported dead in Minnesota

28 deaths in Nebraska

2,416 cases in Nevada

528 cases in New Hampshire

4,491 new cases in New Jersey

3,665 cases in New Mexico

Oregon reported 20 dead

Vermont reported 149 new cases

Wyoming reported 21 deaths Track surges across the states.





Need a negative test before heading to Hawaii, governor says HONOLULU — Anyone flying to Hawaii will be required to have a negative Covid-19 test result prior to their departure for the state, with the new rule going into effect two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday. Until now, passengers flying to the islands using a pre-travel testing program were permitted to arrive and then upload their negative test results to a state database, allowing them to skip two weeks of quarantine.





Hospitals struggle to cope with unrelenting wave of coronavirus patients Nov. 20, 2020 02:13





Hong Kong suspends in-person classes for some students for 2 weeks HONG KONG — Hong Kong has suspended in-person classes for lower primary school students after the city's top health official said the coronavirus situation in the territory was rapidly deteriorating. Classes for primary 1 to 3 students will be suspended for two weeks from Monday. The suspension comes just over a week after kindergartens were ordered to close following an outbreak of upper respiratory tract infections. Hong Kong confirmed 26 new coronavirus infections on Friday, 21 of which were local cases. "I would appeal to people to stop all unnecessary gathering activities because the situation is severe now in Hong Kong," health minister Sophia Chan said.






