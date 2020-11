SEE NEW POSTS

Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew, a White House staffer, tests positive Rudy Giuliani's 34-year-old son, Andrew, said Friday, that he tested positive for Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing," he tweeted. Andrew Giuliani, who works in Trump's White House, attended the Republican National Committee press conference with his father and other lawyers who spoke Thursday, according to a Trump campaign official. The event lasted nearly two hours. Share this -







Toronto Raptors to start NBA season in Tampa TORONTO — The Canadian government denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic, and the team says it will start the season next month in Tampa, Florida. “Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida,” the team said in a statement Friday. The Canadian government had been reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors. The team had said it needed to know this week with training camp less than two weeks away. The Raptors and the NBA needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. The federal government denied the Blue Jays’ request to play in Toronto this year because health officials didn’t think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the U.S., one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S. has surged since. Share this -







Mexico is fourth country to top over 100,000 Covid deaths MEXICO CITY — Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so amid concerns about the lingering physical and psychological scars on survivors. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced late Thursday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, behind only the United States, Brazil and India. Mexico’s number includes only test-confirmed deaths; the true toll is far higher. In late October, a government study of excess mortality found that a total of about 140,000 deaths this year were probably attributable to the new coronavirus, a number that has only grown since then. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







NYC mayor warns that indoor dining, gyms could soon close New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that the city could move into the "orange zone," which bans indoor dining, as soon as the week after Thanksgiving as cases of the coronavirus continue to surge. The mayor warned of the move during a radio appearance on WNYC. "The restrictions that are coming. I've been very overt in the fact that the governor said an orange zone is coming. By our own projections, based on the state data, that will happen soon after Thanksgiving, probably the first week of December," he said, according to WABC. Under the orange zone, places such as gyms and salons will be closed and bars and restaurants will only be allowed to have outdoor dining and takeout. Indoor dining is prohibited. Nonessential indoor and outdoor dining must also be limited to no more than 10 people and violators face a fine up to $15,000 per day. "I don't say that with anything but sorrow for the people who work in those places, the people who own those small businesses," the mayor said. "But that is what is going to happen." Share this -







Hospitalizations are at all-time high since start of pandemic There are more people hospitalized with Covid-19 right now than “at any time since the pandemic began,” The Covid Tracking Project reported Friday. Nearly 80,000 people infected with the virus are being treated in hospitals and the average number of hospitalizations eclipsed 72,000 in the seven day period ending Wednesday, the researchers reported. That is a nearly 24 percent jump from the previous week and the highest average number seen since April 15, in the early days of the coronavirus crisis. “This wave of cases arrives in a moment when many hospital systems across the country are already inundated with Covid-19 patients and are warning of staff shortages,” the researchers reported. One million new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the United States during that seven day period. “The record levels of hospitalizations we’re already seeing will almost certainly be followed by a spike in reported fatalities,” the researchers warned. And that’s “even if Americans follow new state lockdown measures and skip big Thanksgiving gatherings,” they said. The 8,461 deaths reported during the seven-day period is the highest weekly death count since May, they said. Share this -







Hard-hit by Covid-19, Latinos bear mental health burden 8 months into pandemic Ana Urbina is so afraid of contracting Covid-19 that she even worries about going outside to throw out the garbage. Staying home all the time means Urbina is watching more TV than usual — including the news, which then increases her anxiety. “I am too stressed,” said Urbina, 60, a Miami resident who’s diabetic, disabled and immunocompromised. “The state of my health is becoming more complicated, and that stresses me.” Urbina is among the roughly 40 percent of Latinos nationwide who reported experiencing frequent symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, according to an analysis from April 23 to Nov. 9 by the National Center for Health Statistics in partnership with the Census Bureau. The rate peaked in mid-July and at the beginning of November when nearly 50 percent of Latinos reported experiencing such symptoms. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Pelosi emphasizes need for Covid-19 relief package as pandemic worsens House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., emphasized Friday the need for another Covid-19 relief package as the pandemic continues to worsen and with the release of several vaccines on the horizon. “We are in a full blown economic and health catastrophe and it's amazing to see the patience the GOP has for other people's suffering," Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference, criticizing Republicans for the deadlock with Democrats. "Let’s hope that it’s time for McConnell’s pause to end," she added, referring to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., saying that she hopes talks about a larger government spending bill will create the impetus for Covid-19 negotiations. Pelosi said Congress needs to approve funding for the vaccines that are soon going to become available. “It’s here, it’s imminent ... We should be having the resources to make sure the vaccine is distributed equitably so that everyone has access to it.” Share this -







Former FDA head: Pandemic 'will run its course' for 6-8 weeks before vaccine has impact Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottleib said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning that the coronavirus pandemic will "run its course" for six to eight weeks before any benefit from any vaccine candidate's early approval will be seen in the public health data. Gottleib, a member of Pfizer's board of directors, said the pharmaceutical giant plans to file on Friday for an emergency use authorization [EUA] of its experimental vaccine. The EUA Pfizer seeks, Gottleib said, would allow distribution of the vaccine candidate prior to its full clinical approval. Pfizer to apply for emergency use for its Covid-19 vaccine Nov. 20, 2020 04:48 He predicted that a vaccine's EUA wouldn’t begin to draw down coronavirus rates until next year, since the Pfizer vaccine has two doses that must be given three weeks apart, and full immunity is not established until shortly after the second dose. If an EUA for Pfizer's vaccine were to be issued in mid-December and the most at-risk got their first shots then, Gottleib said, they would not be immune until after their second shot in mid-January. For the rest of the population, Gottleib said he expected that the vaccine's emergency use authorization would be amended throughout 2021 to gradually expand eligibility, which he predicted would be available to the general population in the second or third quarter of next year. Share this -