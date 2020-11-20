SEE NEW POSTS

Connecticut surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



We've hit an unfortunate milestone and have surpassed more than 100k COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.



The statewide positivity rate for today is 6.63%.



For more metrics, visit the Data Tracker at https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/Xz5AHqSQKt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 20, 2020







With Wisconsin's hospitals near full capacity, Gov. Tony Evers declared a new public health emergency. "Wisconsin's hospitals are overwhelmed and facing staff shortages," Evers said in a statement. "We continue to see record-setting days of Covid-19 cases in Wisconsin. We need everyone to stay home and wear a mask if you have to go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus." More than a third of the state's hospitals are operating at peak capacity and cannot admit any new patients, the governor said. Evers, who is a Democrat, has had his attempts to impose new restrictions repeatedly stymied by the Republicans who control the state legislature and have used conservative groups to tie the governor up in court. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has an alarming 16 percent infection rate and has reported more than 358,00 coronavirus cases and 3,010 deaths since the pandemic started, according to NBC News data.







Pfizer submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday for an emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Early results from Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trials have yielded promising news: Two shots, given three weeks apart, appeared to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are poised have 50 million doses available this year and 1.3 billion in 2021, using facilities both in the United States and Belgium. Read the full story.







Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of new Covd-19 cases is going up so fast in his state they can't keep up. "It took us what, six, seven months to get to our first day of 1,000 cases," the Democratic governor told MSNBC's Chuck Todd. "It took us about a month and a half later to get from 1,000 to 2,000. It took us a week to go from 2,000 to 3,000." Gov. Beshear on Covid: 'We're dealing with a fast moving train' Nov. 20, 2020 01:37 As a result, Beshear said, "our need for health care workers is going up while our availability is going down, and we have to step in before we run out of health care capacity in Kentucky." "And when that happens, you know, the death compounds and I'm just not willing to let that happen," he said. Beshear said he has no choice but to double down on mask wearing and social distancing while imposing "surgical" restrictions to slow down the spread but disrupt daily life as little as possible. "We're dealing with fast-moving train that has devastating consequences for our families across Kentucky," he said. "And before we can turn the train around, we got to slow it down and stop it and then we turn it around." Kentucky has recorded 148,389 coronavirus infections and 1,742 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest NBC News data.







The governor of South Dakota has delivered a Thanksgiving message to her constituents that a public health expert is calling "dangerous" and rife with "misinformation." Gov. Kristi Noem, in a statement titled "Thanksgiving and Personal Responsibility," ignored the alarms that Dr. Anthony Fauci and other expert epidemiologists have been sounding for weeks and said "we won't stop or discourage you from thanking God and spending time together this Thanksgiving." Noem, who has refused to order a mask mandate even though South Dakota currently has the second highest infection rates in the country (52.53 percent), urged residents to "exercise personal responsibility" and said "smaller gatherings may be smarter this year." In explaining why South Dakota has not followed the example of most other states and imposed restrictions as the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to skyrocket, the Republican governor also made the false statement that "there is no science to support the claim that lockdowns stop the spread of the virus" and the misleading assertion that "not even mask mandates have stopped cases from rising in communities." That, said Dr. Sadiya Khan, an epidemiologist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, "is a dangerous statement from a person in a position of power and influence that is not based on scientific fact and ignores common sense." "This is misinformation," Khan said.







As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the country, states and cities imposed new measures to curb the spread of the virus. - Mayor Bill de Blasio closed New York City public schools on Wednesday as the city reached a 3 percent positivity rate. - In Philadelphia, officials announced new restrictions earlier in the week, banning indoor gatherings and prohibiting indoor dining. Indoor restaurants, gyms and museums were shuttered beginning Friday. The measures also restrict high school and colleges to holding virtual classes only. - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam put in place new restrictions on indoor dining on Monday, with bans on alcohol service at 10 p.m and restaurants closing by midnight. Entertainment venues are restricted to 30 percent capacity. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced restrictions on restaurants and bars, making them takeout only starting Friday. Minnesota also shuttered gyms and indoor entertainment venues. - In Illinois, all bars and restaurants will close at 11 p.m. and eateries can only serve outdoors starting Friday. Health and fitness centers can only operate at 25 percent occupancy. All indoor gaming and entertainment venues will close. - Last week, Oregon issued a statewide two-week lockdown as coronavirus cases rose in the state. - Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced a statewide mask mandate on Nov. 8. Businesses must require employees to wear masks and all Utah residents are required to wear them in public. - California Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a curfew on social gatherings starting Saturday night. From 10 p.m. until 5 am each day, stay at home orders will go into effect in 41 counties. The edict will expire on December 21. - On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew order that will expire in mid-December. - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced a statewide two-week "pause" on Thursday. The order will shutter bars, gyms, indoor sporting venues, and in-person colleges. Restrictions on crowds will be placed on high schools, indoor restaurants and places of worship from November 30 to December 13.







Rudy Giuliani's 34-year-old son, Andrew, said Friday, that he tested positive for Covid-19. "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing," he tweeted. Andrew Giuliani, who works in Trump's White House, attended the Republican National Committee press conference with his father and other lawyers who spoke Thursday, according to a Trump campaign official. The event lasted nearly two hours.







TORONTO — The Canadian government denied a request by the NBA and the Raptors to play in Toronto amid the pandemic, and the team says it will start the season next month in Tampa, Florida. "Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida," the team said in a statement Friday. The Canadian government had been reviewing a proposal from the NBA and the Raptors. The team had said it needed to know this week with training camp less than two weeks away. The Raptors and the NBA needed an exemption to a requirement that anyone entering Canada for nonessential reasons must isolate for 14 days. The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel. The federal government denied the Blue Jays' request to play in Toronto this year because health officials didn't think it was safe for players to travel back and forth from the U.S., one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases in both countries, but particularly in the U.S. has surged since.






