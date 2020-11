Long testing lines across the U.S. ahead of Thanksgiving

SEE NEW POSTS

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19 Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman told NBC News on Friday. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said. Donald Trump Jr., 42, was among the more than a hundred people who attended his father's election night party at the White House and has been traveling as a campaign surrogate to defend his father's election loss in various states. Since then, Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other White House aides and members of Congress have also tested positive. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tested positive for the coronavirus in July. Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, speaks on stage in National Harbor, MD. Samuel Corum / Getty Images file Share this -







Ben Carson says he recovered from Covid-19 after Trump approved use of experimental antibody Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Friday in a Facebook post that he and his wife have recovered from Covid-19 after he and his wife announced they tested positive earlier this month. Carson, 69, said in the lengthy post that he "was extremely sick," started to feel better but soon became "desperately ill" after the symptoms accelerated. "President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life," he said. "President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team, and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point." Carson, a retired physician, was among the more than a hundred people who attended Trump's election night party at the White House earlier this month. Since then, Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other White House aides have also tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Share this -







3 more White House aides test positive for coronavirus Three more White House staffers have tested for Covid-19 in recent days, NBC News has confirmed. The most recent positive cases are three lower-level White House aides. The aides are only the latest officials who work in the Trump White House or who were associated with the Trump campaign to test positive. Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Share this -







Connecticut surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



We've hit an unfortunate milestone and have surpassed more than 100k COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.



The statewide positivity rate for today is 6.63%.



For more metrics, visit the Data Tracker at https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/Xz5AHqSQKt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 20, 2020 Share this -







Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says state's hospitals are overwhelmed With Wisconsin’s hospitals near full capacity, Gov. Tony Evers declared a new public health emergency. “Wisconsin’s hospitals are overwhelmed and facing staff shortages,” Evers said in a statement. “We continue to see record-setting days of Covid-19 cases in Wisconsin. We need everyone to stay home and wear a mask if you have to go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus.” More than a third of the state’s hospitals are operating at peak capacity and cannot admit any new patients, the governor said. Evers, who is a Democrat, has had his attempts to impose new restrictions repeatedly stymied by the Republicans who control the state legislature and have used conservative groups to tie the governor up in court. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has an alarming 16 percent infection rate and has reported more than 358,00 coronavirus cases and 3,010 deaths since the pandemic started, according to NBC News data. Share this -







Pfizer has applied for emergency use for its Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday for an emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Early results from Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trials have yielded promising news: Two shots, given three weeks apart, appeared to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are poised have 50 million doses available this year and 1.3 billion in 2021, using facilities both in the United States and Belgium. Read the full story. Share this -







Kentucky Gov. called state's surge a "fast-moving train" that's straining healthcare resources Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of new Covd-19 cases is going up so fast in his state they can’t keep up. “It took us what, six, seven months to get to our first day of 1,000 cases,” the Democratic governor told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. “It took us about a month and a half later to get from 1,000 to 2,000. It took us a week to go from 2,000 to 3,000.” Gov. Beshear on Covid: 'We're dealing with a fast moving train' Nov. 20, 2020 01:37 As a result, Beshear said, “our need for health care workers is going up while our availability is going down, and we have to step in before we run out of health care capacity in Kentucky.” “And when that happens, you know, the death compounds and I’m just not willing to let that happen,” he said. Beshear said he has no choice but to double down on mask wearing and social distancing while imposing “surgical” restrictions to slow down the spread but disrupt daily life as little as possible. “We’re dealing with fast-moving train that has devastating consequences for our families across Kentucky,” he said. “And before we can turn the train around, we got to slow it down and stop it and then we turn it around.” Kentucky has recorded 148,389 coronavirus infections and 1,742 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest NBC News data. Share this -