SEE NEW POSTS

Inslee announces $135M in grants, loans, aid for businesses, workers OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced $135 million in grants, loans and other assistance to help businesses and workers hurt by new restrictions he imposed through mid-December in response to a rising number of coronavirus cases across the state. At a news conference, Inslee said businesses would be able to apply for $70 million in grants, as well as $30 million in loans to help offset the business restrictions that took effect this week, including the closure of fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers and movie theaters, and the requirement that restaurants and bars be limited to to-go service and outdoor dining. The economic package also includes $20 million in rental assistance and $15 million in utility payment assistance for those with low income. All of the funding is part of federal coronavirus outbreak assistance funds distributed to states. “We are in a very difficult situation, and we are acting to save people’s lives in the state of Washington,” Inslee said. “But we also need to act to help people’s economic prospects hurt by this pandemic.” Share this -







What scientists are paying attention to for vaccine safety The first experimental coronavirus vaccines could be available by the end of the year, and while that’s welcome news for public health officials, surveys have shown that people’s trust in a Covid-19 vaccine remains on shaky ground. A Gallup poll in November found that 58 percent of Americans say they would get a Covid-19 vaccine, up from a low of 50 percent in September. But there are still worries that the speed of developing and testing the vaccines may have compromised their scientific integrity. In a White House Task Force briefing Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci tried to settle concerns about the safety of the first two vaccines for which early Phase 3 clinical trial results have been reported. Fauci is confident of the process, but what are scientists paying attention to when it comes to vaccine safety? Read the full story. Share this -







Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19 Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, has tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman told NBC News on Friday. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines," the spokesman said. Donald Trump Jr., 42, was among the more than a hundred people who attended his father's election night party at the White House and has been traveling as a campaign surrogate to defend his father's election loss in various states. Since then, Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other White House aides and members of Congress have also tested positive. Kimberly Guilfoyle, a senior Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tested positive for the coronavirus in July. Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, speaks on stage in National Harbor, MD. Samuel Corum / Getty Images file Share this -







Ben Carson says he recovered from Covid-19 after Trump approved use of experimental antibody Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Friday in a Facebook post that he and his wife have recovered from Covid-19 after he and his wife announced they tested positive earlier this month. Carson, 69, said in the lengthy post that he "was extremely sick," started to feel better but soon became "desperately ill" after the symptoms accelerated. "President Trump was following my condition and cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life," he said. "President Trump, the fabulous White House medical team, and the phenomenal doctors at Walter Reed have been paying very close attention to my health and I do believe I am out of the woods at this point." Carson, a retired physician, was among the more than a hundred people who attended Trump's election night party at the White House earlier this month. Since then, Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and other White House aides have also tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Share this -







3 more White House aides test positive for coronavirus Three more White House staffers have tested for Covid-19 in recent days, NBC News has confirmed. The most recent positive cases are three lower-level White House aides. The aides are only the latest officials who work in the Trump White House or who were associated with the Trump campaign to test positive. Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tested positive for the coronavirus last week. Share this -







Connecticut surpasses 100,000 Covid-19 cases Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



We've hit an unfortunate milestone and have surpassed more than 100k COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.



The statewide positivity rate for today is 6.63%.



For more metrics, visit the Data Tracker at https://t.co/FpgO8W27I0 pic.twitter.com/Xz5AHqSQKt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 20, 2020 Share this -







Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says state's hospitals are overwhelmed With Wisconsin’s hospitals near full capacity, Gov. Tony Evers declared a new public health emergency. “Wisconsin’s hospitals are overwhelmed and facing staff shortages,” Evers said in a statement. “We continue to see record-setting days of Covid-19 cases in Wisconsin. We need everyone to stay home and wear a mask if you have to go out. We need your help to stop the spread of this virus.” More than a third of the state’s hospitals are operating at peak capacity and cannot admit any new patients, the governor said. Evers, who is a Democrat, has had his attempts to impose new restrictions repeatedly stymied by the Republicans who control the state legislature and have used conservative groups to tie the governor up in court. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has an alarming 16 percent infection rate and has reported more than 358,00 coronavirus cases and 3,010 deaths since the pandemic started, according to NBC News data. Share this -







Pfizer has applied for emergency use for its Covid-19 vaccine Pfizer submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday for an emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine. Early results from Pfizer's Phase 3 clinical trials have yielded promising news: Two shots, given three weeks apart, appeared to be 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are poised have 50 million doses available this year and 1.3 billion in 2021, using facilities both in the United States and Belgium. Read the full story. Share this -





