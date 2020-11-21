The United States topped 12 million cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, as the third wave's uncontrolled spread prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.
The country recorded more than 200,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,002,863, according to NBC News' tally. The total number of deaths is 255,567.
Live Blog
Donald Trump Jr.: 'Apparently I got the ‘Rona'
Donald Trump Jr. gave a casual assessment of his condition on social media Friday night in first comments since his Covid-19 diagnosis was reported.
"Apparently I got the ‘Rona," he said in a video posted on Instagram, adding that he feels no symptoms, "so it's a little bit odd. Maybe it's a false positive, maybe not."
"But you know, I'll follow the protocols take a little bit more time, maybe get another couple tests. And hopefully I can test a couple times in a row negative before the holidays, just again, out of an abundance of precaution," he said.
Trump Jr., 42, was among the more than a hundred people who attended an election night party at the White House, where many were seen not wearing masks. He has also been traveling around the country as a campaign surrogate to defend his father's election loss in various states.
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning, "My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you."
U.S. sets another new single-day record: 196,100 cases
A record 196,100 in the United States were reported to have Covid-19 Friday, another record was set in a month marked by new records.
There were 1,904 reported dead due to the coronavirus, according to NBC News' count of state and county health department figures.
An average 1,419 have been reported dead per day this week, up from an average 801 deaths per day four weeks ago, an increase of 77 percent.
Ten states counted new single-day records Friday:
- Delaware with a record 663 cases
- Idaho with 1,786 cases
- 53 reported deaths in Iowa
- 84 dead in Kansas
- 3,816 new cases in Kentucky
- 4,743 in Louisiana
- 43 dead in Nebraska
- Ohio had 8,808 new cases
- Utah reported 17 dead
- Vermont tied its previous record high set the day before with 149 cases