SEE NEW POSTS

U.S. surpasses more than 12 million Covid cases The United States topped 12 million cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, as the third wave's uncontrolled spread prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving. The country recorded more than 200,000 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 12,002,863, according to NBC News' tally. The total number of deaths is 255,567. More than 40 states plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam are experiencing a percentage increase in cases from over the past 14 days. Of those, a dozen states are seeing a spike in new cases. Click here to read more. Share this -







Xi says China ready to boost global vaccine cooperation BEIJING — President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China is ready to step up global Covid-19 vaccine cooperation, and called for better international coordination on policies to facilitate movement of people. Pharmaceutical companies and research centers around the world are working on potential Covid-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants underway. China has five home-grown candidates undergoing Phase III trials. "China is willing to strengthen cooperation with other countries in the research and development, production, and distribution of vaccines," Xi told the G20 Riyadh Summit via video link. "We will fulfill our commitments, offer help and support to other developing countries, and work hard to make vaccines a public good that citizens of all countries can use and can afford," he said. He also called for stronger international policy coordination to establish travel "fast tracks" that would facilitate orderly global movement. With that in mind, Xi said China would propose the creation of a mechanism by which travelers' coronavirus test results were recognized internationally through digital health codes. Share this -







Trump hits golf course as Covid surges As the coronavirus surges and new case records are broken daily, President Donald Trump is at his golf course for the third straight weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Trump, who has visited his club each weekend since the election, has not answered reporter's questions about the virus in weeks and he has not attended a White House coronavirus task force meeting since April or May and has no plans to attend any in the coming weeks, according to an administration official. Share this -







Chocolate Santas don marzipan masks in Hungary Chocolate Santas wearing protective face masks Hungarian confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi's workshop on Friday. BERNADETT SZABO / Reuters Online orders have surged for confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi's chocolate Santas wearing marzipan masks, made in his small workshop in rural Hungary. Rimoczi said he intended the sweet treats as a light-hearted joke to raise people's spirits, amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. Now, he can hardly keep pace with demand. He has had to simplify the design, to keep up with orders, and now produces about 100 Santas a day, using gluten-free Italian chocolate. He paints the hat red, and makes the masks from tiny white marzipan strips, adding the ribbons with icing. Share this -







Putin says Russia ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine Russia's President Vladimir Putin told G20 leaders on Saturday that Russia was ready to provide its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to other countries who need it. Russia is also preparing its second and third vaccine, Putin said, adding that creation of vaccine portfolio was "our common goal." Share this -







Donald Trump Jr.: 'Apparently I got the ‘Rona' Donald Trump Jr. gave a casual assessment of his condition on social media Friday night in first comments since his Covid-19 diagnosis was reported. "Apparently I got the ‘Rona," he said in a video posted on Instagram, adding that he feels no symptoms, "so it's a little bit odd. Maybe it's a false positive, maybe not." "But you know, I'll follow the protocols take a little bit more time, maybe get another couple tests. And hopefully I can test a couple times in a row negative before the holidays, just again, out of an abundance of precaution," he said. Trump Jr., 42, was among the more than a hundred people who attended an election night party at the White House, where many were seen not wearing masks. He has also been traveling around the country as a campaign surrogate to defend his father's election loss in various states. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday morning, "My son Donald is doing very well. Thank you." Share this -





