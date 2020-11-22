The joy of weddings is leading to the misery of coronavirus spread across America

The unholy union of weddings receptions and coronavirus has public health officers pleading with Americans to say "I don't" to pandemic nuptials.

Between the Pacific Northwest and forests of Maine, all across the country, joyous expressions of love have become Covid-19 superspreaders, fueling the fall season's deadly coronavirus spike.

"Weddings are so dangerous in this day and age, quite honestly you're just asking for trouble," said Ali H. Mokdad, chief strategy officer for Population Health at the University of Washington.

"Weddings are very dangerous at this time especially as the infection rate is higher and weddings now are happening indoors and not outdoors," Mokdad told NBC News.

"And you hug your friend, you hug your family members, you do that. In many cultures, we kiss. We kiss each other. You come close to them, especially people you haven't seen in a long time. You want to catch up. You're laughing, you're joking and yes, you're spreading the virus more than ever."

