Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies continued to discuss how to distribute vaccines, drugs and tests around the world on Sunday, so that poorer countries are not left out as nations look for ways to manage a post-coronavirus recovery.
The two-day virtual meeting via video-conference due to the pandemic began Saturday under the chairmanship of Saudi Arabia, which holds the rotating presidency of the G-20 until the end of November.
The United States topped 12 million Covid-19 cases on Saturday, according to NBC News' tally. The total number of deaths is 255,567.
The latest Covid-19 data and coverage:
- Map of U.S. hot spots and worldwide Covid-19 cases.
- Tracking surges in states across the country this winter.
- Map of travel restrictions and which states have a mask mandate.
- Click here for more of NBC News' Covid-19 coverage.
Live Blog
Incoming White House chief of staff says Biden planning scaled-back inauguration
Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday that Americans can expect to see a scaled-back inauguration on Jan. 20 due to the continued surge in Covid-19 cases across the U.S.
"I think it's going to definitely have to be changed," Klain said. "We started some consultations with House and Senate leadership on that. Obviously, this is not going to be the same kind of inauguration we had in the past."
Klain said President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are "going to try to have an inauguration that honors the importance and the symbolic meaning of the moment, but also does not result in the spread of disease."
"I think we'll have some mix of those techniques, some mix of, you know, scaled-down versions of the existing traditions," Klain added. "People have a lot to celebrate on January 20th."
WHO Covid envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'
A World Health Organization (WHO) special Covid-19 envoy predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021, if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections.
“They missed building up the necessary infrastructure during the summer months, after they brought the first wave under the control,” the WHO’s David Nabarro said in an interview with Swiss newspapers.
“Now we have the second wave. If they don’t build the necessary infrastructure, we’ll have a third wave early next year,” Nabarro said.
Nabarro lauded the response of Asian countries like South Korea, where infections are now relatively low, saying Asia did not relax restrictions prematurely.
“You must wait until case numbers are low and stay low,” he said. “Europe’s reaction was incomplete.”
The joy of weddings is leading to the misery of coronavirus spread across America
The unholy union of weddings receptions and coronavirus has public health officers pleading with Americans to say "I don't" to pandemic nuptials.
Between the Pacific Northwest and forests of Maine, all across the country, joyous expressions of love have become Covid-19 superspreaders, fueling the fall season's deadly coronavirus spike.
"Weddings are so dangerous in this day and age, quite honestly you're just asking for trouble," said Ali H. Mokdad, chief strategy officer for Population Health at the University of Washington.
- In Millinocket, Maine, an Aug. 7 wedding at the Big Moose Inn has led to the infection of at least 177 people and seven deaths.
- A Richmond, Virginia, nursing home reported at least 16 cases that were linked to a wedding last month, officials said.
- A wedding with 83 guests in Cincinnati on Oct. 7 led to 32 guests getting infected, not to mention people those guests might have contacted outside of the event.
- More than four dozen people in eastern Washington were sickened in an outbreak traced back a Nov. 7 wedding in Ritzville, Washington, which included more than 300 guests.
"Weddings are very dangerous at this time especially as the infection rate is higher and weddings now are happening indoors and not outdoors," Mokdad told NBC News.
"And you hug your friend, you hug your family members, you do that. In many cultures, we kiss. We kiss each other. You come close to them, especially people you haven't seen in a long time. You want to catch up. You're laughing, you're joking and yes, you're spreading the virus more than ever."
France to start easing lockdown rules in three steps
France will start easing coronavirus lockdown rules in coming weeks, carrying out the process in three stages so as to avoid a new flareup in the pandemic, the government said Sunday.
“There will be three steps to (lockdown) easing in view of the health situation and of risks tied to some businesses: a first step around Dec. 1, then before the year-end holidays, and then from January 2021,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Le Journal Du Dimanche.
With recent data showing France on track to rein in a surge in coronavirus infections, the government is under pressure from shops and businesses to ease restrictions in time for the Christmas shopping season.
President Emmanuel Macron has said that France’s second national lockdown, which started on Oct. 30, would last at least four weeks. He is expected to announce a partial relaxation of restrictions on Tuesday.
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler quarantining after inconclusive test results
Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler is quarantining after receiving inconclusive Covid-19 test results following multiple campaign appearances earlier this week, her campaign said Saturday.
The news comes one day after Loeffler, a Republican locked in a competitive runoff race that could determine the balance of power in Congress, attended two campaign events on Friday alongside Vice President Mike Pence.
In photos shared on Twitter, neither Loeffler nor Pence appeared to be wearing masks.
According to her campaign, Loeffler took two rapid tests Friday morning before the events. The results came back negative. She was later informed that her PCR test, considered the gold standard in detecting genetic material specific to the coronavirus, was positive.
She was retested Saturday after consulting with medical officials and that result was inconclusive, Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement. Loeffler remains asymptotic and will remain in quarantine until receiving conclusive test results, Lawson added.
Pence's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
California pub tries to keep calm, carry on with virus rules
SANTA MONICA, Calif. — By most measures of what keeps a pub afloat, the coronavirus pandemic should already have Ye Olde King's Head on its last kegs.
The British restaurant and bar in Southern California has been battered the past nine months. The mock Tudor fixture near the beach weathered a lengthy shutdown in the spring, a destructive ransacking during police protests in May and public health orders that have required constant adaptation.
Gov. Gavin Newsom placed most California businesses under the most severe restrictions on Monday and on Thursday added a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for residents that takes effect Saturday.
“It’s like every week there’s a different rule to follow,” said operations manager Lisa Powers, who has guided the 46-year-old institution through an ever-changing set of public health orders.
When the pandemic hit, the King's Head had to offer its traditional British fare — everything from bangers and mash and fish and chips to traditional Sunday roast — for takeout. It's now reopened as is the adjoining gift “shoppe” offering imported tea, biscuits, Marmite spread and British newspapers.
Inside look at Covid-19 vaccine distributionNov. 21, 202002:24
Ben Carson says he's 'out of the woods' after battling virus
STERLING, Va. — Housing Secretary Ben Carson is crediting unapproved, experimental treatments with saving his life after he became “desperately ill” following his infection with the coronavirus.
There is no medical evidence that the treatments Carson cited worked.
A retired neurosurgeon, Carson said Friday that he believes he's “out of the woods." He disclosed that his wife, Candy, also had COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes. Carson tested positive earlier this month.
Most people recover from the disease, which has killed more than 250,000 Americans and sickened nearly 12 million, including President Donald Trump and members of his family.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Carson said he was “extremely sick” but saw “dramatic improvement” after taking a botanical treatment derived from the oleander plant. Carson said he has underlying conditions, which he did not specify, “and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill.”