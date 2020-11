Jacinda Ardern offers Joe Biden New Zealand's know-how in battling Covid

SEE NEW POSTS

UK regulator will make vaccine decision in 'shortest time possible' LONDON - Britain medicine regulator said on Monday it would aim to make a decision on Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate "in the shortest time possible" after receiving additional data about the shot. "It is our job now to rigorously assess these data and the evidence submitted on the vaccine's safety, quality and effectiveness," said June Raine, chief executive of Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. "As we have received this data through a rolling review, we have already started our analysis and will aim to make a decision in the shortest time possible, without compromising the thoroughness of our review."







California governor in quarantine with family after kids exposed to Covid-19 California Gov. Gavin Newsom is quarantining with his family after three of his four children were exposed to a patrol officer who tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a tweet late Sunday. Newsom said that he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, learned on Friday evening of his children's exposure to the officer from the California Highway Patrol. He and his wife were not exposed, he said. The family tested negative on Sunday and they will be quarantined for 14 days. California has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases and enacted a curfew on Saturday for the vast majority of its counties. The stay at home order requires nonessential work, movement and gatherings to stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.







China tests millions after coronavirus flare-ups in 3 cities BEIJING — Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week. As temperatures drop, large-scale measures are being enacted in the cities of Tianjin, Shanghai and Manzhouli, despite the low number of new cases compared to the United States and other countries that are seeing new waves of infections. Many experts and government officials have warned that the chance of the virus spreading will be greater during the cold weather. Recent flare-ups have shown that there is still a risk of the virus returning, despite being largely controlled within China. On Monday, the National Health Commission reported two new locally transmitted cases in Shanghai over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to seven since Friday. China has recorded 86,442 total cases and 4,634 deaths since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Thousands of airport workers tested for Covid in Shanghai Nov. 23, 2020 00:35