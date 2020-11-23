SEE NEW POSTS

Ohio reports more than 11,000 new Covid-19 cases Ohio saw 11,885 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, health officials announced Monday, as the state's governor described the virus as a "fast, runaway freight train." Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said Monday that the new numbers might appear inflated because of a two-day delay in case reporting from the Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health. "This high jump in cases is caused, at least in part, by technical problems with two labs being unable to report cases for two days. There are also many antigen tests still pending," DeWine said in a tweet. Today, we are reporting 11,885 cases. We also are reporting an additional 282 Ohioans have been hospitalized because of COVID. And, sadly, we are reporting 24 more Ohioans have died. pic.twitter.com/2h1Iqi9ZE5 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 23, 2020 Ohio also reported that 24 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of virus fatalities in the state to just over 6,000. Share this -







CDC upgrades warning on cruise ship travel to highest risk level possible The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday raised its warning against cruise trip travel amid the pandemic, recommending “all people avoid travel on cruise ships.” The new travel notice comes 3 weeks after the CDC issued a “Conditional Sailing Order” for cruise ships traveling within U.S. waters, which lifted an eight-month no-sail order and gave cruise lines the green light to set sail again. Now, the federal agency has changed course. In new guidelines, it has classified cruise ship travel as “Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19” and it’s asking that people avoid cruise ship travel, including river cruises, worldwide. “Cruise passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships,” read the CDC’s updated travel notice for cruise ship travel. But for those still considering cruises despite the risk, the CDC suggests social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. “Passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested 3-5 days after your trip AND stay home for 7 days after travel. Even if you test negative, stay home for the full 7 days,” the travel notice read. Share this -







Pennsylvania could run out of ICU beds within a week Pennsylvania has seen a "worrisome" increase in Covid-19 hospitalizations in recent days and could run out of intensive care unit beds within a week, according to the state's secretary of health. There are 3,379 Pennsylvanians currently hospitalized with coronavirus, 775 of whom are in the ICU, according to the state department of health. Meanwhile, the statewide percent-positivity rate has climbed to 11.1 percent, up from 9.6 percent the week prior, secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in their weekly coronavirus status update. “This week’s data, in terms of hospitalization increase, an increase in the use of ventilators, case increase and percent positivity are worrisome,” Levine said in the status update, released Monday. “Latest models show we could run out of ICU beds within a week." Wolf called the latest uptick a "call to action." “We need all Pennsylvanians to take the steps they can to protect one another," he said. Share this -







Multiple members of Baltimore Ravens test positive Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/2J3zWytk8i — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 23, 2020 Share this -







Musicians sitting in individual greenhouses have Covid-19 safe jam session in Tennessee Five greenhouses and small space heaters have allowed a band to continue playing together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here they are playing together! They said it was so nice to be able to sit close and be able to see each other's whole faces. pic.twitter.com/DLrI9nxkWO — Mary Robinette Kowal@🏡 (@MaryRobinette) November 22, 2020 Mary Robinette Kowal, 51, a writer from East Tennessee posted videos and photos on her Twitter account showing her father and his Irish music band playing together from their individual greenhouses. “They've been able to do so this [all] summer, but the weather is turning,” Kowal wrote on Twitter, explaining the need for the space heaters. In a video she posted on her Twitter account, five of the band members can be seen playing their instruments to an uptempo Irish tune. Unfortunately, the sixth member was sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19. While social media users have commended the creativity of the greenhouses, Kowal said they are a necessary solution. Her father, the fiddle player, is in his 80s and her mother has Parkinson’s disease, putting both in the high risk category if they were to contract Covid-19. “I’m grateful that I have the means to let my dad have a good day. There’s nothing romantic about Covid-19,” Kowal wrote. “Please wear your mask.” Share this -







New York opening field hospital on Staten Island, first time emergency facility needed since spring New York state is opening a field hospital on Staten Island, where coronavirus has been spiking for weeks, officials said Monday. The temporary facility, next to Staten Island University Hospital, had been used in the spring during the initial action against the pandemic, authorities said. BREAKING: NY opening up a field hospital on South Beach in Staten Island to handle surge of #COVID19 patients .... this hasn't happened since spring #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/wHKLRnJQoc — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) November 23, 2020 Share this -





