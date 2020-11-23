SEE NEW POSTS

Fort Lauderdale bar shuts down after violating Covid-19 safety guidance A south Florida bar announced on Sunday that it would be temporarily shutting down just two days after reopening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale had been issued a citation from Broward County officials and a warning from Fort Lauderdale officials on Saturday afternoon after they were found to be in violation of the county’s Covid-19 safety guidance, a city of Fort Lauderdale spokesperson, Mike Jachles, told NBC News. Photos and videos posted on social media show dozens of patrons without masks crowding around the bar at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, which shut down in mid-March at the height of the pandemic. Patrons crowd around the bar at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, in a photo verified by local officials, which announced on Sunday it would be temporarily shutting down. via Twitter “Unfortunately, due to the statewide spike in cases and local regulations, we will temporarily be shutting down,” the Wharf Fort Lauderdale said in a statement on its Twitter account. “We will reopen when we are able to provide the proper experience for you at our beautiful outdoor venue.” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Steve Geller told NBC News affiliate WTVJ that he was pleased by the bar’s decision to shut down, noting he was worried the venue was creating a superspreader event. “All businesses are responsible for what goes on inside their business, and bars are especially heavily regulated by the State and local authorities,” Geller said in a statement to WTVJ. “Bars and other business owners need to understand that they must enforce our Emergency Orders.” Broward County has reported more than 100,000 cases and more than 1,600 deaths due to Covid-19. Share this -







Boris Johnson hopes most vulnerable Britons will be vaccinated by Easter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he hoped most Britons at high risk from the coronavirus would be vaccinated against the disease by Easter. "We should be able to inoculate, I believe on the evidence I'm seeing, the vast majority of the people who need the most protection by Easter," Johnson said at a news conference. The prime minister stressed, however, that that hope was entirely hypothetical and it depended on whether Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency independently decided that the vaccines worked and were safe. Johnson said the government would not force people to have vaccinations. "That's not the way we do things in this country," he said. But he stressed that his government thought the vaccination was a good idea. “I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers. They are wrong," he said. "Everybody should get a vaccine as soon as it is available." Reuters contributed to this report. Share this -







2 members of Kansas City fire department die from Covid-19 Two members of the Kansas City Fire Department died over the weekend from Covid-19, officials said. Capt. Robert Rocha, 60, a 29-year-veteran of the department, died early Saturday morning. Scott Davidson, 45, an 18-year-veteran of the department who had served as a paramedic and most recently as a communications specialist, died on Sunday. Officials thanked them for their service and extended condolences to both of their families. “KCFD first responders continue to put their lives on the line daily in service to our City as this pandemic rages on,”the department's chief, Donna Lake, said. “My request to all is to follow the guidance to protect yourself and your family from the virus.” Three Kansas City Fire Department first responders have died from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, the department said in a press release. Share this -







White House will proceed with holiday parties despite official guidance WASHINGTON — Public health officials are sounding alarms and urging Americans not to travel and limit gatherings this holiday season amid a new surge in coronavirus cases. But that isn't stopping the White House from planning a host of festivities, including holiday parties, which kicked off Monday with the arrival of the White House Christmas tree. “Attending the parties will be a very personal choice,” said Stephanie Grisham, First Lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman and chief of staff. “It is a longstanding tradition for people to visit and enjoy the cheer and iconic décor of the annual White House Christmas celebrations." The decision to move forward with indoor events and other gatherings comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, top White House advisers and public health professionals across the nation have been pleading with Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving or spend the holiday with people from outside of their households. Grisham said the White House would be taking precautions to provide "the safest environment possible” for attendees at events. That includes smaller guest lists, requiring masks, encouraging social distancing on the White House grounds and hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the State Floor. “Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines," she said. Share this -







Ohio reports more than 11,000 new Covid-19 cases Ohio saw 11,885 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, health officials announced Monday, as the state's governor described the virus as a "fast, runaway freight train." Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said Monday that the new numbers might appear inflated because of a two-day delay in case reporting from the Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health. "This high jump in cases is caused, at least in part, by technical problems with two labs being unable to report cases for two days. There are also many antigen tests still pending," DeWine said in a tweet. Today, we are reporting 11,885 cases. We also are reporting an additional 282 Ohioans have been hospitalized because of COVID. And, sadly, we are reporting 24 more Ohioans have died. pic.twitter.com/2h1Iqi9ZE5 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 23, 2020 Ohio also reported that 24 people have died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of virus fatalities in the state to just over 6,000. Share this -







CDC upgrades warning on cruise ship travel to highest risk level possible The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday raised its warning against cruise trip travel amid the pandemic, recommending “all people avoid travel on cruise ships.” The new travel notice comes 3 weeks after the CDC issued a “Conditional Sailing Order” for cruise ships traveling within U.S. waters, which lifted an eight-month no-sail order and gave cruise lines the green light to set sail again. Now, the federal agency has changed course. In new guidelines, it has classified cruise ship travel as “Level 4: Very High Level of COVID-19” and it’s asking that people avoid cruise ship travel, including river cruises, worldwide. “Cruise passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported on cruise ships,” read the CDC’s updated travel notice for cruise ship travel. But for those still considering cruises despite the risk, the CDC suggests social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. “Passengers who decide to go on a cruise should get tested 3-5 days after your trip AND stay home for 7 days after travel. Even if you test negative, stay home for the full 7 days,” the travel notice read. Share this -





