L.A. mayor warns city could be out of hospital beds by Christmas

Colorado can order hospitals to transfer or stop seeing more patients Colorado's governor on Monday signed an executive order that allows the state health department to order hospitals to stop admitting patients or transfer patients to other facilities. The executive order granting the authorization to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lasts for 30 days. The order says that given the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of people seeking treatment may far exceed capacity and hospitals may need to transfer patients. NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reports that it gives the state department flexibility and that hospitals in the state have already shown a willingness to transfer patients from one that is overburdened to another facility. There have been more than 202,000 cases of Covid-19 in Colorado, with more than 2,400 deaths, according to state data. Share this -







Kentucky teenage cancer survivor dies from Covid-19 A 15-year-old cancer survivor died from Covid-19 after contracting the virus in October, Kentucky officials said. She was the first school-aged child to die from Covid-19 in the state. Alexa Rose Veit, who was born with special needs and survived a bout with Leukemia in 2019, first began exhibiting symptoms October 26 and underwent a routine Covid-19 test, according to a statement from Ballard County Emergency Management Director Travis Holder. Veit’s symptoms continued to worsen, and she was eventually hospitalized in Nashville, Tennessee, after developing pneumonia. She died November 15, one day after her mother was released from the hospital for Covid-19. Read the full story. Share this -







Ghislaine Maxwell quarantined in jail after exposure to Covid-19 Ghislaine Maxwell, jailed and awaiting trial on charges that she conspired with financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors, has been placed into Covid-19 quarantine after a staff member who works in her part of Brooklyn’s MDC detention facility tested positive for the virus. Maxwell has so far tested negative, prosecutors say. The attorneys disclosed her condition to a federal judge in an update about the conditions of her detention and her access to discovery as she prepares for trial. They said that Maxwell’s test was last Wednesday, Nov. 18, and she will be quarantined until Wednesday, Dec. 16. In the filing they told the judge, “during her time in quarantine, the defendant will be housed in the same cell where she was already housed before she was placed in quarantine, and medical staff and psychology staff will continue to check on the defendant every day.” Maxwell was arrested July 2 in New Hampshire and accused of enticing minors, some as young as 14, to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein in the mid-1990s, authorities announced at the time. Maxwell was charged with six counts for acts committed between 1994 and 1997 and then allegedly lying to investigators in 2016. Four counts are related to allegedly helping transport minors for sexual activity and two for perjury, according to the criminal complaint. Share this -







Minnesota Vikings player placed on Covid-19 reserve list The #Vikings have placed WR Adam Thielen on Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/b211f6fKGz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 23, 2020 Share this -







Fort Lauderdale bar shuts down after violating Covid-19 safety guidance A south Florida bar announced on Sunday that it would be temporarily shutting down just two days after reopening due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale had been issued a citation from Broward County officials and a warning from Fort Lauderdale officials on Saturday afternoon after they were found to be in violation of the county’s Covid-19 safety guidance, a city of Fort Lauderdale spokesperson, Mike Jachles, told NBC News. Photos and videos posted on social media show dozens of patrons without masks crowding around the bar at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale, which shut down in mid-March at the height of the pandemic. Patrons crowd around the bar at The Wharf Fort Lauderdale, in a photo verified by local officials, which announced on Sunday it would be temporarily shutting down. via Twitter “Unfortunately, due to the statewide spike in cases and local regulations, we will temporarily be shutting down,” the Wharf Fort Lauderdale said in a statement on its Twitter account. “We will reopen when we are able to provide the proper experience for you at our beautiful outdoor venue.” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Steve Geller told NBC News affiliate WTVJ that he was pleased by the bar’s decision to shut down, noting he was worried the venue was creating a superspreader event. “All businesses are responsible for what goes on inside their business, and bars are especially heavily regulated by the State and local authorities,” Geller said in a statement to WTVJ. “Bars and other business owners need to understand that they must enforce our Emergency Orders.” Broward County has reported more than 100,000 cases and more than 1,600 deaths due to Covid-19. Share this -







Boris Johnson hopes most vulnerable Britons will be vaccinated by Easter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he hoped most Britons at high risk from the coronavirus would be vaccinated against the disease by Easter. "We should be able to inoculate, I believe on the evidence I'm seeing, the vast majority of the people who need the most protection by Easter," Johnson said at a news conference. The prime minister stressed, however, that that hope was entirely hypothetical and it depended on whether Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency independently decided that the vaccines worked and were safe. Johnson said the government would not force people to have vaccinations. "That's not the way we do things in this country," he said. But he stressed that his government thought the vaccination was a good idea. “I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers. They are wrong," he said. "Everybody should get a vaccine as soon as it is available." Reuters contributed to this report. Share this -





