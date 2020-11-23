SEE NEW POSTS

NFL will require all players to wear masks on sidelines Players in the National Football League must wear masks on the sidelines unless they have their helmet on and are preparing to enter the game, the league said Monday as it unveiled an enhanced set of Covid-19 protocols. In a memo distributed to teams, the NFL also outlined increased safety regulations for play-callers and said post-game interactions between players and staff would be limited. Players that failed to comply would be subject to discipline, the league said. The league added that the maximum number of players permitted to travel to road games would be reduced to 62 and access to club facilities would be limited for non-essential personnel. All members of a team's traveling party must wear N95 or KN95 masks on team planes and buses, it said.







Mexico's Roman Catholic Church cancels world's largest Catholic pilgrimage MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Roman Catholic Church announced the cancellation Monday of what's considered the world's largest Catholic pilgrimage, for the Virgin of Guadalupe, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexico's Episcopal Conference said in a statement that the basilica will be closed from December 10-13. The Virgin is celebrated on Dec. 12 and for weeks in advance, pilgrims travel from across Mexico to gather by the millions in Mexico City. Bishop Salvador Martínez, rector at the basilica, said recently in a video circulated on social media that as many as 15 million pilgrims visit during the first two weeks of December.







Montana brings in more than 100 contract health workers HELENA, Mont. — The Montana governor's office says more than 100 contracted medical staff have arrived in the state to assist hospitals in responding to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The 110 health care workers are part of an anticipated total of 200 to be deployed in the state before Thanksgiving and who will remain until the end of the year. The workers, including registered nurses and respiratory therapists, will aid hospitals that are at or near capacity as part of a contract between the state and NuWest, which provides traveling health care workers. State health officials reported 677 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing total confirmed cases to more than 56,000.







Loeffler has second consecutive negative test, will return to trail, campaign says U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, has tested negative for Covid-19 after a second PCR test, her campaign said Monday. Loeffler, who is in a competitive runoff race that could determine the balance of power in Congress, had been quarantining after Covid-19 tests in which some tests were negative, another PCR test was positive and another test was inconclusive. Monday night Loeffler "received her second consecutive negative PCR test result," campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson said in a statement. Lawson said Loeffler has no symptoms and feels great. "She looks forward to getting back out on the campaign trail," the statement says. PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction, and the tests are considered highly accurate but take longer than some other tests.







Colorado can order hospitals to transfer or stop seeing more patients Colorado's governor on Monday signed an executive order that allows the state health department to order hospitals to stop admitting patients or transfer patients to other facilities. The executive order granting the authorization to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lasts for 30 days. The order says that given the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of people seeking treatment may far exceed capacity and hospitals may need to transfer patients. NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver reports that it gives the state department flexibility and that hospitals in the state have already shown a willingness to transfer patients from one that is overburdened to another facility. There have been more than 202,000 cases of Covid-19 in Colorado, with more than 2,400 deaths, according to state data.







Kentucky teenage cancer survivor dies from Covid-19 A 15-year-old cancer survivor died from Covid-19 after contracting the virus in October, Kentucky officials said. She was the first school-aged child to die from Covid-19 in the state. Alexa Rose Veit, who was born with special needs and survived a bout with Leukemia in 2019, first began exhibiting symptoms October 26 and underwent a routine Covid-19 test, according to a statement from Ballard County Emergency Management Director Travis Holder. Veit's symptoms continued to worsen, and she was eventually hospitalized in Nashville, Tennessee, after developing pneumonia. She died November 15, one day after her mother was released from the hospital for Covid-19. Read the full story.






