On Monday, AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine was "highly effective." This comes after similarly positive vaccine news from drug companies Pfizer, which last week applied for emergency use, and Moderna.
Live Blog
Swedish watchdog finds serious failures in Covid care at nursing homes
STOCKHOLM — Sweden's health watchdog said on Tuesday it had uncovered "serious shortcomings" in Covid-19 care for residents of nursing homes where thousands have died, increasing pressure on the country's unorthodox pandemic strategy.
Nursing homes were ravaged by the initial wave of the coronavirus, prompting Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's somber admission in May that the country had failed to protect its elderly.
Known for its rejection of lockdowns and masks, Sweden has suffered many times more Covid-19 deaths per capita than its neighbors — though fewer than countries such as Spain — a failure authorities have in part blamed on inadequate controls and care at nursing homes.
Los Angeles mayor warns city could be out of hospital beds by ChristmasNov. 24, 202001:43
Malaysia to shut some factories of world's biggest latex glove maker
Malaysia will close some factories of the world’s largest maker of latex gloves in stages as it moves to screen employees for Covid-19 after more than 2,000 workers tested positive, authorities said.
Top Glove has racked up record profits this year on sky-rocketing demand for its products and protective gear, thanks to the pandemic.
But 28 factory buildings will be shut in phases after 2,453 workers tested positive for the virus, from 5,767 screened, the country's director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Monday. The cases are the country’s largest active cluster and its second largest since the start of the pandemic.
The government put up barbed wire fences in front of the workers’ hostels on Tuesday, with checkpoints that were guarded by police and army personnel.
Top Glove has around 16,000 employees and runs 47 factories across Malaysia, Thailand, China and Vietnam, with 36 of them producing gloves. Europe and North America are its biggest markets.
Spain's King Felipe in quarantine after close contact with Covid-19 case
Spain’s King Felipe VI started 10 days of quarantine on Monday after coming into close contact with someone who later tested positive for Covid-19, a Royal House source said.
The king, 52, has cancelled his public appearances during the quarantine period after the person tested positive on Monday, one day after they were in close contact, the source added.
Queen Letizia and their two daughters will continue their royal activities, the source said.
Spain, one of the epicenters of the early outbreak in Europe, has registered more than 1.58 million coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, western Europe’s second highest tally after France, and 43,131 deaths.
Australian airline boss wants 'vaccine passport' for travelers
The boss of Australia’s largest airline said Monday that once a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available, it may require passengers to use it before they can travel abroad.
Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said he’s been talking to his counterparts at other airlines around the world about the possibility of a “vaccination passport” for overseas travelers.
“We are looking at changing the terms and conditions to say for international travelers that we will ask people to have the vaccination before they get on the aircraft,” Joyce told Australia’s Network Nine television.
Australia has imposed some of the most severe border restrictions in the world since the pandemic began, closing its borders to most international visitors. The country has weathered the pandemic, with nearly 28,000 cases and just over 900 deaths since pandemic began, fewer than many other nations of its size.