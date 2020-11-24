New York City emergency room doctor warns of potentially deadly consequences of Thanksgiving travel

A New York City emergency room doctor is warning Twitter users of the possible deadly consequences of travel and family gatherings during the holiday season.

“There’s just no foolproof way to make holiday family meetups zero-risk,” tweeted Craig Spencer, 39, a doctor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Hospital.

I’m spending Thanksgiving indoors with a lot of new people!!!



Because I’ll be working in the ER.



Even then - with PPE and COVID testing - the risk won’t be zero.



If you don’t need to travel, please don’t. There’s just no foolproof way to make holiday family meetups zero-risk. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) November 22, 2020

“In a couple of weeks, we're going to hear a lot of stories of people who got together from all over the country, interacted with their family members, and those family members are sick or maybe even died,” Spencer told NBC News over the phone.

While doctors rely on personal protective equipment and will know which of their patients are Covid-19 positive, people attending meet-ups won’t have those same precautions, meaning the risk is going to be very high for many across the country, he added.

Spencer hopes he and his fellow emergency room staff will have time to gather for some food on Thanksgiving, but isn’t holding his breath. “2020 is different than every year before,” he said.