Covid live updates: Vaccines seek approval; States extend restrictions and mask mandates

Get live updates about Covid vaccines, travel restrictions and mask mandates. States restrictions for safety and travel extend as U.S. coronavirus cases rise.
Health workers and relatives carry the body of a Covid-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi on Nov. 19, 2020.Manish Swarup / AP

On Monday, AstraZeneca said its Covid-19 vaccine was "highly effective." This comes after similarly positive vaccine news from drug companies Pfizer, which last week applied for emergency use, and Moderna.

Wilson Wong

2h ago / 3:40 PM UTC

6 dead, more than 70 infected in Massachusetts nursing home

Six residents at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials told NBC Boston on Monday.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 70 residents and employees at Atria Marland Place in Andover, Massachusetts, said Kymberly Codair, regional vice president of Atria Senior Living.

"Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time," Codair said in a statement to NBC Boston.

Codair added that all residents who tested positive are under quarantine and receiving medical care, and the facility is operating with "escalated safety protocols," including restricted access to visitors, regular temperature checks, symptom screenings, and proper PPE for employees.

Matteo Moschella and Caroline Radnofsky

3h ago / 2:33 PM UTC

New York City emergency room doctor warns of potentially deadly consequences of Thanksgiving travel

A New York City emergency room doctor is warning Twitter users of the possible deadly consequences of travel and family gatherings during the holiday season. 

“There’s just no foolproof way to make holiday family meetups zero-risk,” tweeted Craig Spencer, 39, a doctor of emergency medicine at Columbia University Hospital. 

“In a couple of weeks, we're going to hear a lot of stories of people who got together from all over the country, interacted with their family members, and those family members are sick or maybe even died,” Spencer told NBC News over the phone. 

While doctors rely on personal protective equipment and will know which of their patients are Covid-19 positive, people attending meet-ups won’t have those same precautions, meaning the risk is going to be very high for many across the country, he added. 

Spencer hopes he and his fellow emergency room staff will have time to gather for some food on Thanksgiving, but isn’t holding his breath. “2020 is different than every year before,” he said. 

3h ago / 2:20 PM UTC

California governor apologizes for breaking his own Covid guidance

The Associated Press

3h ago / 2:30 PM UTC

E.U. secures 160 million Moderna shots

BRUSSELS — The European Union's executive said Tuesday it will sign a contract for up to 160 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the E.U. Commission, said the deal will be approved on Wednesday as the E.U. tries to build “one of the most comprehensive Covid-19 vaccine portfolio in the world."

The deal with Moderna is the sixth secured by the E.U. Commission with pharmaceutical companies, allowing its 27 member countries to buy more than 1 billion doses once the shots are ready.

Joe Murphy

4h ago / 1:35 PM UTC

Ohio shatters its single-day case record, U.S. counts its 20th day of 100,000-plus cases

Ohio broke its single-day Covid-19 case record of 8,808 set Friday, reporting 11,885 cases Monday.

This comes amid a continuing surge in the state and the country, which has tallied more than 100,000 cases a day since Nov. 4, according to NBC News figures.

Monday the U.S. counted 178,757 cases and 1,164 reported deaths.

The country's daily case average for the last week has been 171,820 cases per day, more than double the  84,718 per-day average four weeks ago.

Other states setting single-day records Monday:

  • Connecticut with a record 5,271 coronavirus cases*
  • Kansas with 7,526 cases*
  • Rhode Island with 2,572 cases*
  • Virginia with 3,242 cases
  • Wyoming with 1,262 cases and 26 dead

* These states didn't record cases over the weekend.

4h ago / 1:19 PM UTC

Danish zoo puts Santa inside snow globe to keep him Covid-safe

Stella Kim and Reuters

5h ago / 12:18 PM UTC

South Korea toughens Covid-19 restrictions as cases continue to surge

Diners sit in a restaurant in the Yeonnam district of Seoul on Sunday. Ed Jones / AFP - Getty Images

The South Korean government moved to implement tougher social distancing measures amid a burgeoning third wave of coronavirus infections on Tuesday. 

The country’s head of the Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Jeong Eun Kyeong, warned that if the spread of the virus is not curbed, infections could grow exponentially from the 349 new cases recorded on Tuesday. 

South Korea has been praised for its early tracing, testing and quarantine efforts to keep the virus in check, but health officials have been sounding the alarm about clusters of infections in the densely-populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to around half of the country’s 52 million residents. 

As of Tuesday, major coffee shops in Seoul will be required to only offer takeaway and delivery service, while restaurants must close to in-person dining after 9 p.m. Other restrictions will be placed on facilities like gyms, with attendance caps on religious gatherings and sporting events.

The country has reported 31,353 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 510 deaths — far fewer than in the U.S. or Europe.  

Reuters

6h ago / 11:32 AM UTC

Japan pauses domestic travel push in two cities as Covid spreads

TOKYO - Japan paused its domestic "Go To Travel" promotion campaign in two cities following sharp rises in COVID-19 infections, a government minister said on Tuesday, a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's plan to help prop up regional economies.

Critics of the program had said it risked spreading the infection from major cities to the countryside.

"We have agreed to temporarily exclude trips destined for the cities of Sapporo and Hokkaido from the travel campaign," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday.

6h ago / 11:28 AM UTC

Facts over fear: How long will a Covid vaccine be effective and why cold storage is important

Alexander Smith

6h ago / 11:20 AM UTC

Creating a Covid-19 vaccine is only the first step. Reaching the world is the next.

LONDON — If any coronavirus vaccine wins regulatory approval and becomes available to people in the coming months, its speedy deployment will have smashed what was previously thought possible.

And yet that might be the easy part.

Rolling out Covid-19 shots to even a fraction of the world's 7.8 billion people will require conquering an epic supply-chain challenge at a scale that dwarfs any other in history.

"It's going to be an extraordinary logistic challenge," David Salisbury, the British government's former director of immunization, told NBC News. "I just hope it works."

Click here to read the full story.

The Associated Press

6h ago / 11:18 AM UTC

England to cut travel quarantines to 5 days with tests

LONDON — Just in time for holiday travelers, England is cutting the two-week quarantine facing people arriving from regions not on Britain's coronavirus safe list, reducing it to as little as five days if they test negative for Covid-19.

The change to the quarantine rules, which was announced Tuesday and takes effect on Dec. 15, has been long-awaited by the travel industry, one of the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic. The change will bring the rules governing quarantines in England more in line with other European countries, including Germany.

Under the new rules, passengers can reduce the 14-day quarantine period by paying for a test from a private firm on or after Day 5 of their arrival at a potential cost of around 100 pounds ($133). Results normally take up to 48 hours but sometimes can come the same day.

