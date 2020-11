SEE NEW POSTS

Family sues after Publix grocery store worker dies from Covid-19 The family of a Publix employee who died after contracting the coronavirus alleges in a lawsuit that the supermarket company banned workers from wearing face masks at the start of the pandemic. Gerardo Gutierrez, who worked in the deli department of the Miami Beach grocery store, died on April 28 from Covid-19 complications, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The suit says the 70-year-old became ill after an employee he worked with tested positive for the virus. Michael Levine, a lawyer representing Gutierrez's four children, said in a statement that the death was "completely preventable" and accused the supermarket company of choosing "profits over the safety of its employees." "These employees, including Gerardo Gutierrez, continued to show up at work to help our communities. The least Publix could have done was allow employees to exercise their personal freedom and protect themselves from the spread of the virus,” he said. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes hit record high The latest surge of coronavirus cases is fueling a record number of nursing home outbreaks, as the virus is spreading quickly inside long-term care facilities in the Midwest and the Great Plains while also re-emerging in facilities swamped by the first wave of the virus. More than 1,300 nursing homes across the U.S. reported having three or more confirmed Covid-19 cases during the first week of November — the highest number ever reported in a single week, according to an NBC News analysis of federal data. The figure does not include outbreaks at assisted living facilities, which the federal government does not track. Many of the new nursing home infections are emerging in the Midwestern states where the virus is besieging the broader community, including Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, which reported some of the country's biggest weekly increases in suspected and confirmed cases among residents, the data showed. (Facilities report suspected cases when residents exhibit Covid-19 symptoms but have yet to receive positive test results.) Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Trump Administration in talks with Biden transition team on Covid-19 efforts Rear Adm. Erica Schwartz, the deputy surgeon general, spoke to President-elect Joe Biden’s team on Monday in a major step toward coordinating vaccination efforts going into the new White House administration, officials said. "Our top career official Rear Adm. Schwartz … was last night in communication with the Biden transition team,” Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters on Tuesday. “We are immediately getting them all off the pre-prepared transition briefing materials. We will insure coordinated briefings with them to insure they’re getting whatever information that they feel they need.” After weeks of delay, the head of the General Services Administration on Monday informed Biden the official governmental transition process has been approved. Share this -







As cases surge, Covid-19 test results are taking longer to come back With a higher demand nationwide for Covid-19 tests, Quest Diagnostics, one of the biggest commercial laboratories in the United States, says its turnaround time for results has increased. The average turnaround time is now approximately two to three days for all patients and approximately two days for priority patients, Quest Diagnostics said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the company had said it was experiencing a "modest" increase, with the average test turnaround time at slightly more than two days. It warned that as the number of cases nationwide continued to grow, so would the demand for tests, and testing capacity would be further stretched. The delays come as many people are seeking Covid-19 tests ahead of Thanksgiving. Share this -







TikToker goes viral for sharing AstraZeneca vaccine trial experience Last week, Ashley Locke, a Tennessee-based TikTok user, posted a video of herself participating in the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial. Since then, the video has racked up more than 2.6 million views. “The attention that it’s got ended up just being completely mind blowing to me," Locke told NBC News affiliate News 4 Nashville. @ashealo Imagine not wanting a vaccine! #covid19 #vaccinetrial #vaccine #vaccineswork #nashville ♬ original sound - AL🌿 In the clip, Locke shows herself arriving at the facility, meeting with a doctor and, toward the end of the clip, herself receiving an injection of what she explains is either the vaccine or a placebo. "Now I have check-ins and get blood drawn for the next two years to see how everything is going," Locke writes in the video. In subsequent videos posted to her account, Locke answers viewers' questions about the vaccine trial and describes her check-ins with the trial's doctors. The videos have not only given people a window into what it's like to be a part of a Covid-19 vaccine trial — they've also encouraged others to join. Clinical Research Associates, the Nashville office where Locke is participating in the trial, told News 4 Nashville that they've had an influx of sign ups since Locke's video. They said those signing up say they heard about the trial through social media, with some specifically citing TikTok. "To think that I had a hand in sharing that information and getting more people involved in the trial, that just feels really cool. I mean I definitely didn’t expect that so that’s awesome,” Locke told News 4 Nashville. Share this -







6 dead, more than 70 infected in Massachusetts nursing home Six residents at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts died after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials told NBC Boston on Monday. The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 70 residents and employees at Atria Marland Place in Andover, Massachusetts, said Kymberly Codair, regional vice president of Atria Senior Living. "Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time," Codair said in a statement to NBC Boston. Codair added that all residents who tested positive are under quarantine and receiving medical care, and the facility is operating with "escalated safety protocols," including restricted access to visitors, regular temperature checks, symptom screenings, and proper PPE for employees. Share this -