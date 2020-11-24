SEE NEW POSTS

YouTuber niece of Illinois mayor criticizes uncle for attending wedding amid Covid-19 surge The internet celebrity niece of an Illinois mayor criticized her uncle on Sunday for attending a family wedding in Florida. Kristin Chirico, former BuzzFeed personality and co-host of YouTube's "The Kitchen & Jorn Show," said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico was "not sorry" for his actions, which were a "tremendous insult" to the community. "He should be held accountable," Chirico tweeted on Sunday, addressing organizers in Naperville. "Demand updates. You belong in this community, too. Your safety matters. YOU matter. I'm rooting for you." Her statement came after a widely circulated photo on social media showed Steve Chirico standing close together with his family at his daughter's wedding — none of whom wore masks. Click here to read the full story.







Princeton University welcomes all students back to campus for Spring 2021 Princeton University announced Tuesday that the school was welcoming both undergraduate and graduate students back to campus next year for the spring semester. President Christopher Eisgruber said most classes would remain online, regardless of residential status, and every class would continue to be accessible remotely for those who do not return to campus. Students who opt for a residential experience must follow strict public health guidelines, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and regularly getting tested. Most social gatherings will be prohibited, students will not be allowed to host visitors, and traveling will be restricted, according to Eisgruber. "Though we now believe that our preparatory planning, policies, and testing capacity will enable us to mitigate the risk of the pandemic appropriately, we recognize that the situation around us may get worse," Eisgruber said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor developments related to the pandemic, including public health guidance and state regulations."







Texas men charged with trying to sell 50 million nonexistent N95 masks Two Houston-area men have been charged with attempting to sell 50 million nonexistent N95 masks to a foreign government, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. Paschal Ngozi Eleanya and Arael Doolittle allegedly defrauded the unidentified foreign government out of more than $317 million as part of the scheme, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said in a press release Tuesday. Despite not possessing any masks, Eleanya and Doolittle purportedly said they had 50 million N95s made by 3M — and then negotiated a sales price that was five times what 3M lists them for. "Based on their representations, the foreign government allegedly wired the funds to complete the purchase," the statement from Patrick's office said. "Authorities disrupted the transaction before it could be completed." If convicted, the men face up to five years in prison for conspiracy and up to 20 years in prison for two counts of wire fraud.







Covid antibody treatments may keep patients out of the hospital. Who should get the doses first? The two authorized Covid-19 antibody treatments that may help keep high-risk patients out of the hospital are in such short supply that doctors are facing a daunting question as cases surge in the United States: Which patients should be first in line? The antibody treatments must be given shortly after a patient tests positive, before severe symptoms begin. The hourlong IV infusions are considered to be among the more promising treatments for the disease. But doses of the drugs, one made by Regeneron and the other by Eli Lilly, are extremely limited. Both companies received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in recent weeks. Click here to read the full story.







Family sues after Publix grocery store worker dies from Covid-19 The family of a Publix employee who died after contracting the coronavirus alleges in a lawsuit that the supermarket company banned workers from wearing face masks at the start of the pandemic. Gerardo Gutierrez, who worked in the deli department of the Miami Beach grocery store, died on April 28 from Covid-19 complications, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The suit says the 70-year-old became ill after an employee he worked with tested positive for the virus. Michael Levine, a lawyer representing Gutierrez's four children, said in a statement that the death was "completely preventable" and accused the supermarket company of choosing "profits over the safety of its employees." "These employees, including Gerardo Gutierrez, continued to show up at work to help our communities. The least Publix could have done was allow employees to exercise their personal freedom and protect themselves from the spread of the virus," he said. Click here to read the full story.







Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes hit record high The latest surge of coronavirus cases is fueling a record number of nursing home outbreaks, as the virus is spreading quickly inside long-term care facilities in the Midwest and the Great Plains while also re-emerging in facilities swamped by the first wave of the virus. More than 1,300 nursing homes across the U.S. reported having three or more confirmed Covid-19 cases during the first week of November — the highest number ever reported in a single week, according to an NBC News analysis of federal data. The figure does not include outbreaks at assisted living facilities, which the federal government does not track. Many of the new nursing home infections are emerging in the Midwestern states where the virus is besieging the broader community, including Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa, which reported some of the country's biggest weekly increases in suspected and confirmed cases among residents, the data showed. (Facilities report suspected cases when residents exhibit Covid-19 symptoms but have yet to receive positive test results.) Click here to read the full story.







Trump Administration in talks with Biden transition team on Covid-19 efforts Rear Adm. Erica Schwartz, the deputy surgeon general, spoke to President-elect Joe Biden's team on Monday in a major step toward coordinating vaccination efforts going into the new White House administration, officials said. "Our top career official Rear Adm. Schwartz … was last night in communication with the Biden transition team," Health & Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters on Tuesday. "We are immediately getting them all off the pre-prepared transition briefing materials. We will insure coordinated briefings with them to insure they're getting whatever information that they feel they need." After weeks of delay, the head of the General Services Administration on Monday informed Biden the official governmental transition process has been approved.






