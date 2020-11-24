SEE NEW POSTS

Married teachers in Georgia both get Covid-19, husband now on life support Husband and wife teachers in Georgia both contracted the coronavirus — and one of them is now on life support, according to NBC affiliate WXIA. Priscella Key and Patrick Key both teach in Cobb County public schools and tested positive a week ago. Priscella Key told WXIA that she is recovering at home, but Patrick Key, 52, is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia. Key said that while her husband's condition is stable, he is being sedated and is "far from out of the woods." She says the staff in the ICU has been helping them stay in contact on the occasions he's awake by using video calls, and he's been communicating with sign language and finger spelling. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Thanksgiving rush could strain testing resources at 'dangerous' time Americans flocking to get tested for Covid-19 ahead of Thanksgiving travel are straining resources at a time when infections are surging across much of the country, according to Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Giroir emphasized the CDC’s guidance recommending that Americans avoid traveling for the holidays, adding that “a negative test today does not mean you will be negative tomorrow or a few days afterward.” He also expressed worry about the increased demand for coronavirus tests ahead of the Thanksgiving break, and whether it could lead to testing shortages and lagging turnaround times. “Even though we have 50 million, or upwards of 40 to 50 million [tests] per month, we don’t have 150 million or 200 million per month,” Giroir said Tuesday in a call with reporters. “We’re not at a point where every American can test themselves every day without a reason to do that.” Giroir said people can get a false sense of security from testing negative before a trip, and stressed that Americans need to “double down” on public health measures like wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel and exercising good hygiene — particularly in the weeks and months before a vaccine is widely available. “The end of the pandemic is in sight,” he said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel. That being said, we remain in a crucial and very dangerous time.” Share this -







Louisiana reverses some reopening measures amid Covid surge Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state would be pulling back some of its reopening measures to try to stem the recent surge of Covid-19 cases. Louisiana will enter a modified version of Phase 2 starting on Wednesday, which will close indoor gathering at bars in parishes with over a five percent positivity rate and make most businesses go back to 50 percent capacity, the Advocate reported. Cases in Louisiana are trending in the wrong direction with 971 new cases reported on Monday. The state currently has more than 1,000 people hospitalized and has seen more than 211,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. "It is imperative we take action and we take action now,” Gov. Edwards said Tuesday. Share this -







YouTube suspends OANN for violating its Covid-19 policy YouTube suspended the right-leaning One America News Network for one week on Tuesday after it posted a video that contained coronavirus misinformation. YouTube removed the video for violating a policy prohibiting the posting of content that spreads coronavirus misinformation. The one that One America News Network, or OANN, posted contained claims of a guaranteed cure for the disease. The suspension means OANN cannot post new content for a week and will be blocked indefinitely from the YouTube Partner Program, which means the network can no longer make money off its existing content. OANN can reapply for the YouTube Partner Program and be readmitted if it fixes the issues that led to the suspension. The network did not respond to a request for comment. Read the full story here. Share this -







As Ohio Covid hospitalizations surge, officials fear Thanksgiving will push it over the edge CINCINNATI — With the coronavirus increasingly sweeping across Ohio and hospitalizations surging, Gov. Mike DeWine fears Thanksgiving may be what pushes hospital occupancy rates to the brink. The governor, along with some of the state’s top doctors, held an unscheduled news conference Monday to discuss the overwhelming pressure being placed on hospitals. The conclusion: If Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to soar, surgeries and out-patient procedures will likely slow down. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







YouTuber niece of Illinois mayor criticizes uncle for attending wedding amid Covid-19 surge The internet celebrity niece of an Illinois mayor criticized her uncle on Sunday for attending a family wedding in Florida. Kristin Chirico, former BuzzFeed personality and co-host of YouTube’s “The Kitchen & Jorn Show,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico was “not sorry” for his actions, which were a “tremendous insult” to the community. “He should be held accountable,” Chirico tweeted on Sunday, addressing organizers in Naperville. “Demand updates. You belong in this community, too. Your safety matters. YOU matter. I’m rooting for you.” Her statement came after a widely circulated photo on social media showed Steve Chirico standing close together with his family at his daughter’s wedding — none of whom wore masks. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Princeton University welcomes all students back to campus for Spring 2021 Princeton University announced Tuesday that the school was welcoming both undergraduate and graduate students back to campus next year for the spring semester. President Christopher Eisgruber said most classes would remain online, regardless of residential status, and every class would continue to be accessible remotely for those who do not return to campus. Students who opt for a residential experience must follow strict public health guidelines, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and regularly getting tested. Most social gatherings will be prohibited, students will not be allowed to host visitors, and traveling will be restricted, according to Eisgruber. "Though we now believe that our preparatory planning, policies, and testing capacity will enable us to mitigate the risk of the pandemic appropriately, we recognize that the situation around us may get worse," Eisgruber said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor developments related to the pandemic, including public health guidance and state regulations." Share this -







Texas men charged with trying to sell 50 million nonexistent N95 masks Two Houston-area men have been charged with attempting to sell 50 million nonexistent N95 masks to a foreign government, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas. Paschal Ngozi Eleanya and Arael Doolittle allegedly defrauded the unidentified foreign government out of more than $317 million as part of the scheme, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said in a press release Tuesday. Despite not possessing any masks, Eleanya and Doolittle purportedly said they had 50 million N95s made by 3M — and then negotiated a sales price that was five times what 3M lists them for. "Based on their representations, the foreign government allegedly wired the funds to complete the purchase," the statement from Patrick's office said. "Authorities disrupted the transaction before it could be completed." If convicted, the men face up to five years in prison for conspiracy and up to 20 years in prison for two counts of wire fraud. Share this -





