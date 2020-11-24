Massachusetts preparing to reopen field hospital to treat Covid patients

SEE NEW POSTS

Los Angeles asks travelers arriving from out-of-state to sign waiver California's most populous county will ask travelers arriving from out of state or country to Los Angeles International Airport to sign a waiver acknowledging California's 14-day quarantine advisory. The waiver program, which will begin Wednesday, also applies to train passengers arriving at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and Van Nuys Airport in the San Fernando Valley. The travel advisory was issued earlier this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of Thanksgiving Day travel, which is already showing signs of being busier than public health officials had hoped amid surging Covid-19 infections. The advisory asks anyone returning to California from out-of-state or country travel to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Failure to submit the waiver is punishable by a fine up to $500, officials said.







70-year-old nurse who came out of retirement to teach nursing dies of Covid-19 Iris Meda retired in January excited to start her new life. After a 35-year-long-career as a devoted registered nurse, Iris had planned on spending more time with her grandkids, catching up with her siblings, and joining her local senior center. In August, she took a job teaching in-person nursing classes to college students, and some dual-credit high school students, at Collin College in a suburb northeast of Dallas. Teaching future frontline workers amid the pandemic was Iris's way of giving back, her daughter Selene Meda-Schlamel said. In early October, Iris came into close contact with a student sick with Covid-19, according to an email from the school obtained by Inside Higher Ed. Days later, she tested positive for the virus herself and began experiencing symptoms. On Oct. 17, she was hospitalized and, despite receiving antibody transfusions and the drug remdesivir, she was intubated as her condition worsened, Meda-Schlamel said. On Nov. 14, nearly a month later, she died of coronavirus complications. "She was doing what she loved," Meda-Schlamel told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. "Despite the risks, she was living life to the fullest. On her own terms at the time. Trying to prepare future nurses for this country." Click here to read the full story.







CDC to shorten length of quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finalizing plans to shorten the recommended length of quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19. The CDC currently recommends that individuals quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to people with the coronavirus. The two-week length is based on how long scientists believe it can take the virus to incubate in the body. "CDC is always reviewing its guidance and recommendations in the light of new understandings of the virus that causes Covid-19, and will announce such changes when appropriate," a spokesperson for the agency told NBC News Tuesday. The updated approach will likely incorporate testing. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said during an October briefing that the agency was considering shortening the length of quarantine by up to a week. Click here to read the full story.







With Broadway dark due to pandemic, TikTok creates viral 'Ratatouille' musical One evening in August, Emily Jacobsen was cleaning her apartment when she began to think of an article she had just read about a new Disney World ride based on the 2007 Pixar film "Ratatouille." Jacobsen, 26, of Hartsdale, New York, said she sometimes makes up little songs about Disney characters as a hobby, and, as she tidied, lyrics began to come to her. She recorded the song, adding effects to her voice to make it more cartoonish and adding images of Remy, an animated rat, with flashy lighting effects. Then Jacobsen uploaded the clip to TikTok. The silly lyrics, combined with the pitched-up vocals and visual effects, created the perfect recipe to capture Gen Z's humor and catapult the video to viral status. The song also unexpectedly gave way to a trend that has given theater lovers a creative outlet to cope with the loss of Broadway amid the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read the full story.







Married teachers in Georgia both get Covid-19, husband now on life support Husband and wife teachers in Georgia both contracted the coronavirus — and one of them is now on life support, according to NBC affiliate WXIA. Priscella Key and Patrick Key both teach in Cobb County public schools and tested positive a week ago. Priscella Key told WXIA that she is recovering at home, but Patrick Key, 52, is on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Marietta, Georgia. Key said that while her husband's condition is stable, he is being sedated and is "far from out of the woods." She says the staff in the ICU has been helping them stay in contact on the occasions he's awake by using video calls, and he's been communicating with sign language and finger spelling. Click here to read the full story.







Thanksgiving rush could strain testing resources at 'dangerous' time Americans flocking to get tested for Covid-19 ahead of Thanksgiving travel are straining resources at a time when infections are surging across much of the country, according to Dr. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Giroir emphasized the CDC's guidance recommending that Americans avoid traveling for the holidays, adding that "a negative test today does not mean you will be negative tomorrow or a few days afterward." He also expressed worry about the increased demand for coronavirus tests ahead of the Thanksgiving break, and whether it could lead to testing shortages and lagging turnaround times. "Even though we have 50 million, or upwards of 40 to 50 million [tests] per month, we don't have 150 million or 200 million per month," Giroir said Tuesday in a call with reporters. "We're not at a point where every American can test themselves every day without a reason to do that." Giroir said people can get a false sense of security from testing negative before a trip, and stressed that Americans need to "double down" on public health measures like wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding unnecessary travel and exercising good hygiene — particularly in the weeks and months before a vaccine is widely available. "The end of the pandemic is in sight," he said. "There is a light at the end of the tunnel. That being said, we remain in a crucial and very dangerous time."







Louisiana reverses some reopening measures amid Covid surge Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state would be pulling back some of its reopening measures to try to stem the recent surge of Covid-19 cases. Louisiana will enter a modified version of Phase 2 starting on Wednesday, which will close indoor gathering at bars in parishes with over a five percent positivity rate and make most businesses go back to 50 percent capacity, the Advocate reported. Cases in Louisiana are trending in the wrong direction with 971 new cases reported on Monday. The state currently has more than 1,000 people hospitalized and has seen more than 211,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. "It is imperative we take action and we take action now," Gov. Edwards said Tuesday.







YouTube suspends OANN for violating its Covid-19 policy YouTube suspended the right-leaning One America News Network for one week on Tuesday after it posted a video that contained coronavirus misinformation. YouTube removed the video for violating a policy prohibiting the posting of content that spreads coronavirus misinformation. The one that One America News Network, or OANN, posted contained claims of a guaranteed cure for the disease. The suspension means OANN cannot post new content for a week and will be blocked indefinitely from the YouTube Partner Program, which means the network can no longer make money off its existing content. OANN can reapply for the YouTube Partner Program and be readmitted if it fixes the issues that led to the suspension. The network did not respond to a request for comment. Read the full story here.






