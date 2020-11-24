Airports packed with Thanksgiving travelers as cases surge

SEE NEW POSTS

Without changes, Colorado's deaths could more than double by end of year Colorado could see the number of Covid-19 deaths more than double by the end of the year if nothing changes with the measures people take to prevent transmission of the virus, the state epidemiologist warned Tuesday. Colorado has recorded about 2,800 deaths, and if its current transmission control rate stays around 65 percent, that number could reach 6,600 deaths by the end of the year, Rachel Herlihy said at a news conference. The transmission control rate seeks to measure the impact on steps like mask wearing, social distancing and other factors. She said that if Coloradans help reduce the spread thousands of lives could be saved. There has been a "steep increase" in Covid-19 cases, she said, and Thanksgiving could result in a spike in cases. If current trends continue, the state is projected to reach intensive care beds capacity in mid-January.







El Paso announces curfew for holiday weekend as county needs 13 mobile morgues An El Paso, Texas, official issued a new curfew targeted at the Thanksgiving weekend to try and mitigate the deepening coronavirus crisis in the area. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the new partial curfew on Tuesday, which will begin Wednesday and last until Nov. 30. The curfew will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and only affect social activities. Residents are strongly encouraged to shelter in place and no more than 10 people may gather in public or private. Samaniego specifically cited the need to limit gatherings on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Samaniego said El Paso County reported 1,257 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 82,809 cases and 877 deaths. He said nearly 40,000 people in the community were actively carrying the coronavirus. The move comes as 1,500 medical personnel have been sent to El Paso County to deal with the surge and 13 mobile morgues have been deployed to handle the mounting death toll.







Zoom lifting 40-minute call limit on Thanksgiving as CDC warns against holiday travel Zoom announced it will be lifting its 40-minute call limit for Thanksgiving, allowing for unlimited call lengths as health officials warn against in-person gatherings for the holiday. "We here at Zoom believe it is important to pause, give thanks, and recognize who and what we are grateful for. This Thanksgiving, we are thankful for Zoomers, our amazing customers that have inspired and delighted us in 2020," the video conferencing service wrote in an email to customers. The announcement comes as the U.S. is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Experts believe holiday gatherings will lead to further spread of the coronavirus. The CDC has advised Americans not to travel and to only celebrate the holiday with the members of their immediate household. As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG — Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020







Los Angeles asks travelers arriving from out-of-state to sign waiver California's most populous county will ask travelers arriving from out of state or country to Los Angeles International Airport to sign a waiver acknowledging California's 14-day quarantine advisory. The waiver program, which will begin Wednesday, also applies to train passengers arriving at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and Van Nuys Airport in the San Fernando Valley. The travel advisory was issued earlier this month by Gov. Gavin Newsom ahead of Thanksgiving Day travel, which is already showing signs of being busier than public health officials had hoped amid surging Covid-19 infections. The advisory asks anyone returning to California from out-of-state or country travel to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Failure to submit the waiver is punishable by a fine up to $500, officials said.







70-year-old nurse who came out of retirement to teach nursing dies of Covid-19 Iris Meda retired in January excited to start her new life. After a 35-year-long-career as a devoted registered nurse, Iris had planned on spending more time with her grandkids, catching up with her siblings, and joining her local senior center. In August, she took a job teaching in-person nursing classes to college students, and some dual-credit high school students, at Collin College in a suburb northeast of Dallas. Teaching future frontline workers amid the pandemic was Iris's way of giving back, her daughter Selene Meda-Schlamel said. In early October, Iris came into close contact with a student sick with Covid-19, according to an email from the school obtained by Inside Higher Ed. Days later, she tested positive for the virus herself and began experiencing symptoms. On Oct. 17, she was hospitalized and, despite receiving antibody transfusions and the drug remdesivir, she was intubated as her condition worsened, Meda-Schlamel said. On Nov. 14, nearly a month later, she died of coronavirus complications. "She was doing what she loved," Meda-Schlamel told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. "Despite the risks, she was living life to the fullest. On her own terms at the time. Trying to prepare future nurses for this country." Click here to read the full story.







CDC to shorten length of quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finalizing plans to shorten the recommended length of quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19. The CDC currently recommends that individuals quarantine for 14 days after being exposed to people with the coronavirus. The two-week length is based on how long scientists believe it can take the virus to incubate in the body. "CDC is always reviewing its guidance and recommendations in the light of new understandings of the virus that causes Covid-19, and will announce such changes when appropriate," a spokesperson for the agency told NBC News Tuesday. The updated approach will likely incorporate testing. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said during an October briefing that the agency was considering shortening the length of quarantine by up to a week. Click here to read the full story.






