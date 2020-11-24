A special thank you to front-line workers this holiday season

SEE NEW POSTS

Tennessee won't require vaccines for its students NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's governor says that once coronavirus vaccines become available, they will be optional in the state's K-12 public schools. Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that vaccines will be very important for Tennessee to "ultimately really be able to handle" the pandemic. But he says he doesn't foresee vaccine mandates for school districts in Tennessee. In his words, "Vaccines are a choice and people have the choice and will have the choice in this state as to whether or not they should take that vaccine." The state's health commissioner says the first doses could arrive in Tennessee around Dec. 15. The first wave will be reserved for frontline health care workers and first responders. She says widespread availability would likely be in late spring or early summer.







Cleveland customer surprises restaurant with $3,000 before closure Ohio restaurant owner Brendan Ring was surprised when a patron left a $3,000 tip on a single beer Sunday. He said that he and all the waitstaff were "humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture," in a post on Facebook. The Cleveland restaurant, which has been open since 1965, decided to voluntarily close as Covid-19 cases surge in Ohio. It hopes to reopen in the spring. As the restaurant was hosting its final brunch service before the closure, a patron came in for a Stella beer and asked for the bill, which came to $7.02 with tax. "As he walked out I looked down at the tip and realized he left a whopping $3000 tip on a single beer purchase," Ring says. In a post on Twitter, Belgian beer company Stella Artois is honoring the tipper's kindness by paying it forward. "Supporting restaurants with a Stella in hand…We'll raise a chalice to that!" the company wrote, announcing that they will be giving $6,000 to one winner through its unsung hero giveaway.







Tokyo governor: Japan can host Olympics despite virus spike TOKYO — Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike remains firm about safely hosting the Olympics in July. Japan has experienced an uptick in infections this month, with a nationwide daily total exceeding 2,000 as the government tries to balance preventive measures and business activity. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach spent four days in Tokyo last week trying to assure the public and sponsors the Olympics will take place on July 23. Koike credits widespread use of masks for Japan's lower infections compared to the United States and Europe. Tokyo topped 500 cases last week. It reported 186 new cases on Tuesday for a total of nearly 38,200. The health ministry says Japan has 135,000 total cases and nearly 2,000 confirmed deaths. The U.S. has 12.4 million cases and more than 258,000 deaths. Britain leads Europe with 1.5 million cases and 56,000 confirmed deaths.







Without changes, Colorado's deaths could more than double by end of year Colorado could see the number of Covid-19 deaths more than double by the end of the year if nothing changes with the measures people take to prevent transmission of the virus, the state epidemiologist warned Tuesday. Colorado has recorded about 2,800 deaths, and if its current transmission control rate stays around 65 percent, that number could reach 6,600 deaths by the end of the year, Rachel Herlihy said at a news conference. The transmission control rate seeks to measure the impact on steps like mask wearing, social distancing and other factors. She said that if Coloradans help reduce the spread thousands of lives could be saved. There has been a "steep increase" in Covid-19 cases, she said, and Thanksgiving could result in a spike in cases. If current trends continue, the state is projected to reach intensive care beds capacity in mid-January.







El Paso announces curfew for holiday weekend as county needs 13 mobile morgues An El Paso, Texas, official issued a new curfew targeted at the Thanksgiving weekend to try and mitigate the deepening coronavirus crisis in the area. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the new partial curfew on Tuesday, which will begin Wednesday and last until Nov. 30. The curfew will be enforced from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and only affect social activities. Residents are strongly encouraged to shelter in place and no more than 10 people may gather in public or private. Samaniego specifically cited the need to limit gatherings on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Samaniego said El Paso County reported 1,257 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 82,809 cases and 877 deaths. He said nearly 40,000 people in the community were actively carrying the coronavirus. The move comes as 1,500 medical personnel have been sent to El Paso County to deal with the surge and 13 mobile morgues have been deployed to handle the mounting death toll.






