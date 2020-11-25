$10,000 coronavirus masks offer big-ticket protection

SEE NEW POSTS

'Don't be like my family': Fifteen relatives got Covid-19 after a small gathering The Aragonez family feels that they’re just like other families navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. They strictly followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions, but after eight months, they ignored one rule and gathered in someone’s house. Now, they’re sharing their story in the hopes that others won’t make the same mistake. “My family has taken every single precaution with the exception of one and that exception has cost us so much,” Alexa Aragonez, 26, of Arlington, Texas, told TODAY. “We’re not some family that is outside of the norm. Unfortunately, we are the norm. Families gather together because we’re tired. We want to return back to normal life. But we just can’t do that yet because the pandemic is not over.” After an impromptu birthday party, 15 members of the Aragonez family tested positive for COVID-19, with Aragonez’s mother spending seven days in the hospital. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







California counts a record number of Covid-19 cases, its not alone A healthcare worker speaks to a woman at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site on Wednesday in San Fernando, Calif. Robyn Beck / AFP - Getty Images California counted a record 20,536 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, breaking its previous record of 17,496, according to NBC News' tally. Across the country 173,429 cases and 1,925 deaths were recorded. The U.S. has averaged 173,766 cases of the coronavirus per day the last seven days, up from an average 87,340 cases per day four weeks ago. Tuesday 10 states in all set single-day records, part of a surge of cases across the country: 13 reported deaths in Alaska

20,536 cases reported in California

12 reported deaths in Maine

In Massachusetts, 5,998 cases

189 dead in Missouri

2,853 cases in Nevada

37 Covid-19 deaths in North Dakota

21 dead in Oregon

6,206 new cases in Washington

114 reported dead in Wisconsin Share this -







Latest weekly total for initial jobless benefit claims rose sharply to 778,000 The latest weekly total for initial jobless benefit claims ticked sharply up to 778,000 last week from 742,000 one week earlier, amid a further rise in coronavirus infections that is clearly dampening the labor market's rebound. Economists had predicted the total would be around 730,000. The weekly data was released one day early by the Department of Labor, in view of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. While the new weekly total is far lower than the March peak of nearly 7 million claimants, it is still elevated when compared to pre-pandemic levels, which averaged 200,000 a week. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







South Korea keeps up fight against Covid with social distancing campaign People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk under a banner emphasizing an enhanced social distancing campaign in front of Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. The banner reads, "We have to stop before Covid-19 stops everything." Ahn Young-joon / AP Share this -







27 Covid deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe LASALLE, Ill. — State officials have launched investigations into a coronavirus outbreak at a veterans nursing home in Illinois that has infected nearly 200 residents and staff members, and killed 27 veterans. News outlets reported Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and the state’s Department of Veteran’s Affairs are attempting to determine what caused the outbreak at the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home. The department on Tuesday requested an independent probe into the facility, which was the focus of a state Senate committee virtual hearing on the outbreak. The current outbreak was identified in late October when a staff member and a resident tested positive for the virus, the Chicago Tribune reported. The home was not largely impacted by the pandemic until then. In fact, two-thirds of residents and employees tested positive since the beginning of this month, according to the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs. Share this -







Travelers wear face coverings amid rush to see family for Thanksgiving Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of Covid-19 hug at the airport in Denver, on Tuesday. Kevin Mohatt / Reuters Share this -







WHO says Covid-19 cases in Europe are slowing down The World Health Organization says the coronavirus pandemic has “slowed down” in the past week although death rates continued to rise, with more than 67,000 new deaths reported. The U.N. health agency said in its latest epidemiological update Wednesday that even though there was a “downward trend” in the number of cases in Europe, the region still has the biggest proportion of new cases and deaths globally. WHO noted that Africa reported the highest increase in new cases and deaths, driven by South Africa, Algeria and Kenya. In the past week, WHO said, the number of new cases reported in Europe dropped by about 6% after a 10% decline the previous week, suggesting that lockdowns across the continent are effectively slowing transmission. Still, the region accounts for about half of new global deaths. Britain’s caseload fell by about 13%, its first weekly decline since late August. There were about 1,600 people hospitalized every day in mid-November, but that remains far lower than the more than 3,000 patients admitted daily in early April. In Asia, WHO noted that Japan reported the largest number of daily cases since the beginning of the outbreak, with more than 2,000 reported every day for five consecutive days, a 41% increase from the previous week. Myanmar reported a 74% jump in cases last week, with more than 11,000 new cases and a 36% increase in deaths, at 188. Share this -





