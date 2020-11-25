Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts new Covid therapies

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter on Wednesday to tout the emergency use authorizations recently issued to several experimental treatments for Covid-19 as well as the pending FDA meeting to consider an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate in mid-December.

As we get more good news regarding therapies and vaccines, Florida is working hard to make sure that we serve our state’s most vulnerable, in terms of both current protections and upcoming vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/rUOSctLXhA — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 25, 2020

He said that the recent emergency use authorization granted by the FDA to Regeneron's monoclonal antibody doubles the supply because another similar treatment from Eli Lilly was given EUA last week.

DeSantis said the new drug is "now on its way to hospitals throughout the state."

He said that thousands of long-term senior care facilities in the state are signed up to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible if it is authorized and that seniors and front line workers will be prioritized.

"If we can redouble our efforts to protect the most vulnerable until the vaccine is deployed, we'll help safeguard the lives of thousands of Floridians," DeSantis said.