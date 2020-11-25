SEE NEW POSTS

Rishi Sunak, U.K. finance minister, wins praise for staying calm during pandemic LONDON — It's been a tough year for front-line politicians in Britain. Few have impressed as the country battles a rampant coronavirus outbreak and continues its never-ending Brexit saga. Except, that is, for Rishi Sunak. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak in Stoke-on-Trent, England. Andrew Fox / Getty Images file The young, well-dressed finance minister was little known until recently, and only entered Parliament in 2015. On Wednesday, he again made headlines outlining his updated economic forecast for the coronavirus-battered country. But the relatively inexperienced former banker, who has Indian roots, has been thrust into the spotlight as one of the country's most powerful politicians. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Trump adviser Epshteyn tests positive for Covid-19 Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a statement on Wednesday. I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including quarantining and contact tracing. — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) November 25, 2020 Epshteyn was at a crowded press conference at the Republican National Committee with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Nov. 19. He was also with Giuliani earlier this week at a radio interview taping. He said in his statement that he is quarantining and complying with contract tracing. Share this -







U.S. Covid deaths nearing 2,000 per day, the most in months With the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketing, the United States was once again perilously close to eclipsing a heartbreaking pandemic benchmark -- 2,000 deaths per day from the coronavirus, the latest NBC News data showed Wednesday. A total of 1,925 fatalities from the virus were reported on Tuesday, 20 less than last Thursday when 1,945 were logged, the numbers showed. That, according to the data, was the most deaths reported since July 28 when 2,217 were recorded. The rising death toll came as Thanksgiving loomed and as lawmakers and public health experts have been pleading with Americans to shun large indoor gatherings where the virus can be easily spread and to wear masks and practice social distancing to slow the spread of a virus that has already killed more than 261,000 people in the U.S. -- the most in the world. “Let's not look back and say, if we'd only done Thanksgiving differently, thousands upon thousands of people would still be with us,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday on MSNBC. New York continues to lead all the states with 35,113 Covid-19 deaths, according to the NBC News tally. Texas is next with 21,329 coronavirus fatalities, the data shows. In the last seven days, Texas has reported 974 deaths while New York has logged 261, the data shows. The Lone Star state also leads the nation with more than 1.2 million Covid-19 infections. Share this -







Turkey Trot: Thanksgiving for the troops switches to grab-and-go meals American troops around the world will have their annual home-cooked Thanksgiving meal this week, but it will look a little different this year, said the Defense Logistics Agency. Traditionally large group gatherings in dining facilities, this year the Thanksgiving meals have been switched to grab-and-go style takeout. The DLA coordinated the shipment of Thanksgiving meals, including more than 131 tons of trimmings this year, to troops stationed from the U.S. to the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Korea, Japan, Qatar, and Honduras. Most of the food arrived in October and November. The agency has been providing Thanksgiving meals for troops for more than 50 years. “Food is emotional, and this year more than ever, it’s so important that DLA Troop Support got the turkeys, hams and all the trimmings to our troops wherever they are stationed,” said Army Col. Eric McCoy, director of troop support subsistence for the DLA. “Our supply chain takes the holidays very seriously. Our troops are far away from home, and they definitely look forward to this meal. Disappointing them is not an option.” Share this -







Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts new Covid therapies Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter on Wednesday to tout the emergency use authorizations recently issued to several experimental treatments for Covid-19 as well as the pending FDA meeting to consider an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate in mid-December. As we get more good news regarding therapies and vaccines, Florida is working hard to make sure that we serve our state’s most vulnerable, in terms of both current protections and upcoming vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/rUOSctLXhA — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 25, 2020 He said that the recent emergency use authorization granted by the FDA to Regeneron's monoclonal antibody doubles the supply because another similar treatment from Eli Lilly was given EUA last week. DeSantis said the new drug is "now on its way to hospitals throughout the state." He said that thousands of long-term senior care facilities in the state are signed up to distribute the vaccine as quickly as possible if it is authorized and that seniors and front line workers will be prioritized. "If we can redouble our efforts to protect the most vulnerable until the vaccine is deployed, we'll help safeguard the lives of thousands of Floridians," DeSantis said. Share this -







Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address amid steep rise in Covid cases WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is expected to deliver a Thanksgiving address on Wednesday from Wilmington, Del. Biden's White House transition team said in a press release that the president-elect's speech would touch on "shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season" while delivering a message "that we can and will get through the current crisis together." Biden's speech comes as the coronavirus cases continue to increase around the country, raising alarm among some health officials that holiday travel and indoor gatherings could lead to more outbreaks. The country is also facing a surge in food insecurity due to the impact of the virus, with food banks around the country reporting long lines ahead of the holiday. Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Cleveland Browns player tests positive for coronavirus Our facility is closed and meetings will continue to take place remotely. pic.twitter.com/WitDN6v17m — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 25, 2020 Share this -







'Don't be like my family': Fifteen relatives got Covid-19 after a small gathering The Aragonez family feels that they’re just like other families navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. They strictly followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention precautions, but after eight months, they ignored one rule and gathered in someone’s house. Now, they’re sharing their story in the hopes that others won’t make the same mistake. “My family has taken every single precaution with the exception of one and that exception has cost us so much,” Alexa Aragonez, 26, of Arlington, Texas, told TODAY. “We’re not some family that is outside of the norm. Unfortunately, we are the norm. Families gather together because we’re tired. We want to return back to normal life. But we just can’t do that yet because the pandemic is not over.” After an impromptu birthday party, 15 members of the Aragonez family tested positive for COVID-19, with Aragonez’s mother spending seven days in the hospital. Click here to read the full story. Share this -





