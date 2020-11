SEE NEW POSTS

Global Covid cases tops 60 million The global number of Covid-19 cases is now more than 60 million and a fifth of them are in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 60,101,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world and 12,662,851 of those were in the U.S., the most of any country, the data showed. India, with 9.2 million cases, and Brazil, with 6.1 million cases, had the next highest amounts of reported infections. By contrast China, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, has reported just 92,211 cases, according to the latest NBC News data. The U.S. also leads the world in the number of Covid-19 deaths with more than 261,000, the NBC News data showed. Share this -







Video recreates dying patient's view as ICU doctor urges people to take Covid seriously A St. Louis ICU doctor shared a video showing what Covid-19 patients see as they are being intubated in an attempt to urge people to take the virus seriously. In the video, Kenneth Remy, a critical care physician at Washington University Medical Center, stares down at a camera as he holds a laryngoscope and an endotracheal tube — tools used in the intubation process. "I hope the last moments of your life don't look like this because this is what you'll see at the end of your life if we don't start wearing masks when we're out in public. When we don't practice social distancing. When we don't wash our hands frequently," he says. "Because I promise you, this will be what you see. I promise you this is what your mother or your father or your children when they get Covid disease will see at the end of their life. This is serious." Click here to read the full story. Share this -







Mink farm in Poland detects Covid cases among the herd Covid-19 has been detected on a mink farm in northern Poland, the latest European country to report the virus in the animals prized for their fur, Forbes reported. Now Poland, a major producer of mink fur, faces the prospect of having to do what breeders in Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Ireland did and cull the herds to prevent the virus from spreading to humans. Covid-19 has also decimated the mink herds on farms in Wisconsin and Utah as well. Minks have been found to be especially susceptible to catching the virus. Share this -







Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for Covid-19, feeling very 'mild symptoms' Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19, school officials said Wednesday, just days before his team's annual grudge match against Auburn. “He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive,” according to a joint statement from team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen. “He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.” His Crimson Tide, ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is set to play Auburn on Saturday. Saban, 69 previously tested positive ahead of the Oct. 17 Georgia game, but didn’t have any symptoms. He was cleared to coach after subsequent tests came back negative. Share this -







California church petitions Supreme Court over governor's restrictions A Los Angeles-area church has asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency injunction that would block California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order restricting the number of people who can gather in a house of worship during the pandemic. The Harvest Rock Church, which is based in Pasadena and has campuses in other Southern California communities, contends that Newsom’s “tyrannical” order is unconstitutional, the City News Service reported. There was no immediate response from Newsom, but the church has repeatedly challenged the state’s pandemic restriction orders in court. Last month a local federal appeals court denied the church’s bid to overturn Newsom’s ban on indoor singing and chanting in a place of worship. Studies have shown that singing indoors poses a high risk of spreading Covid-19. Share this -







U.S. sees 15 days of record Covid hospitalizations Connie Engelland in a room for patients with the coronavirus disease at a hospital in Hutchinson, Kan., on Nov. 20. Callaghan O'Hare / Reuters More than 88,000 people were hospitalized in the U.S. on Tuesday, shattering all previous highs and marking the fifteenth consecutive day of record-breaking Covid-19 hospitalizations, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The news comes as hospitals around the country report being overwhelmed with cases, and the country braces for a possible post-Thanksgiving surge. In Oklahoma, the department of health said more than 1,550 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 in the state on Tuesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic. In Ohio, where hospitalizations are surging, officials say the health care system is at a breaking point. “At the Cleveland Clinic, we have 970 caregivers out because they are either in quarantine or they have active Covid infections,” Dr. Robert Wyllie said Monday. Hospitalization hit a record high in Oregon, too, where more than 450 people are hospitalized with the virus. ICU beds in the state are at 82% capacity, and 90% in metro areas, according to The Oregonian. Share this -







Rishi Sunak, U.K. finance minister, wins praise for staying calm during pandemic LONDON — It's been a tough year for front-line politicians in Britain. Few have impressed as the country battles a rampant coronavirus outbreak and continues its never-ending Brexit saga. Except, that is, for Rishi Sunak. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak in Stoke-on-Trent, England. Andrew Fox / Getty Images file The young, well-dressed finance minister was little known until recently, and only entered Parliament in 2015. On Wednesday, he again made headlines outlining his updated economic forecast for the coronavirus-battered country. But the relatively inexperienced former banker, who has Indian roots, has been thrust into the spotlight as one of the country's most powerful politicians. Click here to read the full story. Share this -