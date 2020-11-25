What's it like to travel internationally amid a pandemic?

SEE NEW POSTS

Dozens of college basketball games scheduled for season opener cancelled over coronavirus At least 30 Division I men's basketball games scheduled to be played Wednesday, the day of the season's opener, have been either cancelled or postponed over coronavirus concerns. Wednesday, the first day of scheduled college basketball since the season was abruptly cancelled in March without the annual NCAA national championship tournament, was supposed to be a bevy of more than 100 games. But while some of them are underway, nearly a third of those have been cancelled or postponed, including ranked matchups like #2 Baylor vs #18 Arizona State.







Holiday crowds are good for business — but not for retail workers This year's holiday shopping season is expected to bring in record sales — forcing many retail workers to the front lines of the pandemic, often without hazard pay, despite another surge of coronavirus infections. "Retail workers experience heightened stress and pressure during the holiday season, even in normal times. However, this year, that stress is exponentially increased because of the serious health and safety risks resulting from the pandemic," Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said in a statement. "Workers are in public-facing jobs; and they interact with larger numbers of customers during the holiday season, risking their own exposure to Covid-19 as well as possibly bringing it home to their families," he said. Click here to read the full story.







Global Covid cases tops 60 million The global number of Covid-19 cases is now more than 60 million and a fifth of them are in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 60,101,887 confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world and 12,662,851 of those were in the U.S., the most of any country, the data showed. India, with 9.2 million cases, and Brazil, with 6.1 million cases, had the next highest amounts of reported infections. By contrast China, where the first Covid-19 cases were detected, has reported just 92,211 cases, according to the latest NBC News data. The U.S. also leads the world in the number of Covid-19 deaths with more than 261,000, the NBC News data showed.







Video recreates dying patient's view as ICU doctor urges people to take Covid seriously A St. Louis ICU doctor shared a video showing what Covid-19 patients see as they are being intubated in an attempt to urge people to take the virus seriously. In the video, Kenneth Remy, a critical care physician at Washington University Medical Center, stares down at a camera as he holds a laryngoscope and an endotracheal tube — tools used in the intubation process. "I hope the last moments of your life don't look like this because this is what you'll see at the end of your life if we don't start wearing masks when we're out in public. When we don't practice social distancing. When we don't wash our hands frequently," he says. "Because I promise you, this will be what you see. I promise you this is what your mother or your father or your children when they get Covid disease will see at the end of their life. This is serious." Click here to read the full story.







Mink farm in Poland detects Covid cases among the herd Covid-19 has been detected on a mink farm in northern Poland, the latest European country to report the virus in the animals prized for their fur, Forbes reported. Now Poland, a major producer of mink fur, faces the prospect of having to do what breeders in Denmark, the Netherlands, France and Ireland did and cull the herds to prevent the virus from spreading to humans. Covid-19 has also decimated the mink herds on farms in Wisconsin and Utah as well. Minks have been found to be especially susceptible to catching the virus.







Alabama coach Nick Saban tests positive for Covid-19, feeling very 'mild symptoms' Alabama coach Nick Saban has tested positive for Covid-19, school officials said Wednesday, just days before his team's annual grudge match against Auburn. "He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive," according to a joint statement from team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen. "He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home." His Crimson Tide, ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is set to play Auburn on Saturday. Saban, 69 previously tested positive ahead of the Oct. 17 Georgia game, but didn't have any symptoms. He was cleared to coach after subsequent tests came back negative.






